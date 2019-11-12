BLDG 5 Market + Kitchen + Patio should feel like home to visitors, according to owners Brumby and Misti Broussard.

After three years of work and construction, the space under the Perkins Road overpass is finally open. A converted shed functions as a stylish eatery, marketplace, a patio and a bar.

Stepping inside the BLDG 5, which still smells of varnish, you notice all the painstaking details. There are lines of bottled water with the BLDG 5 label on them, rows and rows of grab-and-go containers, including an already-popular shrimp Creole and salads. There are large cookies placed near the counter and bottles of wine in the corner.

Right now, BLDG 5 serves a daily market menu, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Diners can grab sandwiches, like the grilled cheese with mozzarella, brie, havarti and Tillamook cheddar, or the Short Rib Smash, with braised short rib, havarti and pickled mustard aioli.

From 4 p.m. until closing, the dinner menu includes boards meant to be shared, soups, salads, sandwiches and plates like the Blistered Shishito Peppers, or Vasi, which can be ordered with items like whipped goat cheese or bacon jam. “We wanted it to be rustic and laid-back and full service,” Brumby says about the dinner menu.

The restaurant also has breakfast items that people can easily grab on the way to work.

On our visit, Brumby is still unpacking items from a cardboard box labeled “fragile.” There are plants everywhere. Brumby estimates around 200 plants decorate the outside and inside of BLDG 5, as an important part of the aesthetic.

Most of the items, including parts of the fence and even the silverware, are reclaimed, the result of hours spent searching antique shops all over. A private room tucked in the corner is even called the “Relic Room,” after the large cathedral relic hanging on the wall.

The upstairs deck, called “High Five,” has one table in the middle so that nothing takes away from the view, or the feeling of being up so high, according to Misti. Focusing on and enhancing the experience is Broussards’ main goal. To further this, all the doors separating the patio from the main room are sliding doors, so that everything can be opened in nice weather.

Sitting at a reclaimed table once used in a German beer garden, Misti says their vision was to make the place appealing and comfortable for everyone.

“It’s a place where you can come with friends, you can come with family, you can come on a date. There’s so many different pockets here,” Misti says. “We want you to feel comfortable enough to get up and grab silverware if you want, but we’re here to take care of you.”

Misti says the space was also designed like a house, allowing you to make your way through each intimate room, and then out to the patio.

“It’s kind of a huge extension of our house, welcoming everyone here,” Misti says. “Every detail, every outlet—it mattered where it went.”

BLDG 5 is at 2805 Kalurah St. Find out more information on its Facebook page.

Read inRegister magazine’s feature on the restaurant and its owners from the November issue here.