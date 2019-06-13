Christopher Scott Myers prepares for an al fresco gathering at his vineyard, Bodega Luis y Ana, in Ronda, Spain. Photo by Daymon Gardner

Baton Rouge native Christopher Scott Myers traveled from continent to continent before he fell under the spell of the southern Spanish town of Ronda.

And what’s not to love? Ronda is resplendent in its postcard-worthy setting atop sheer limestone cliffs that drop 400 feet down into a gorge.

It is within this spectacular scenery that Myers now finds himself the owner of a winery and 8-acre vineyard. He spends his days among dirt rows and is anticipating the release of the first bottles under his Bodega Luis y Ana label in 2020.

At first glance, it might seem an unlikely venture for a former finance major from south Louisiana, but for Myers, this adventure feels a lot like coming home.

Read on for the rest of Myers’ story, from the June cover story of inRegister magazine.