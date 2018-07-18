Lava Cantina closes downtown restaurant, will continue hosting private events

Lava Cantina Downtown has ceased its regular restaurant operations for an undisclosed period of time, owner Ian Vaughn confirmed via text message Thursday to Daily Report.

“We’re not performing at a level we can be proud of, and therefore we want to refocus on our operation in Perkins Rowe, roll out new training initiatives, a new menu and entertainment experiences,” Vaughn says.

In the meantime, Vaughn says he is using the downtown space on Third Street as a venue for private parties. He’s also offering staff at that location the option to transfer to one of the other Lava Cantina restaurants in Baton Rouge, Texas or Colorado.

City Pork’s popularity on LSU campus prompts New England-inspired pizzeria

Months after opening a new City Pork on LSU’s campus, local restaurateur Stephen Hightower is gearing to open a pizzeria on Chimes Street that will feature New Haven Connecticut-style pizza and other Italian specialties.

Hightower tells Daily Report the company got a taste of what City Pork could do in the area after opening a cafe in LSU’s Design Building in the spring. The cafe was strained by the volume of customers, so Hightower’s team set out to find a kitchen nearby to use as a production facility. That, in turn, uncovered an opportunity to pursue a new concept.

It’s all about the synergies with Hightower, who says the pizzeria—to be located at 164 W. Chimes St.—plays uniquely with what the restaurant group is already doing with meats. They already make their own andouille, alligator sausage, duck bacon and Canadian bacon, and now will begin to make their own pepperoni to top the New Haven-style pizzas. With large, thin slices, the style is similar to a New York-style pizza but features an oblong-shaped crust and Romano cheese instead of the traditional mozzarella.

Plans for LSU North Gates restaurant space in the works again

Another West Chimes Street space just outside the LSU North Gates that has been a revolving door for restaurants in recent years may see new life once again—this time with alcohol sales.

John Dublin is seeking to have the building at 166 W. Chimes St.—most recently home to Po-Boy Times, and formerly to Chinese Combo King and Little Saigon II—rezoned to allow for alcohol sales.

Dublin previously owned Fresca Deli in Metairie. He filed the rezoning application in late May.

Whiskey and wine bar takes over Roux House space next month

Next door to Lava Cantina downtown, the former Roux House building on Third Street will get new life as a whiskey and wine bar when it opens as Register Bar in mid-August.

Developer Rick Volland confirmed to Daily Report that he and two partners—John Leatherwood and Trenton Wilson—signed a lease on the building together, filing as a business in late March.

Inside, full-service bars both upstairs and downstairs will offer a wide selection of whiskey and bourbon, as well as a rotating wine selection, Volland says, noting the developers plan to host events introducing people to new whiskies and wines on a regular basis.

Drago’s still on the hunt for a Baton Rouge location

Drago’s Seafood hasn’t given up on a Baton Rouge location just yet.

Although it’s been three years since the city got wind that the popular New Orleans restaurant was scouting Baton Rouge for expansion, owner Tommy Cvitanovich tells Daily Report he’s still actively searching for the right spot.

“We’re always looking. Baton Rouge would be a natural fit for us,” Cvitanovich says.

Drago’s is a bit larger than the average eatery, so Cvitanovich is looking for a space big enough to accommodate his restaurant. He notes that even Drago’s smallest location—in Lafayette—is 8,700 square feet.

