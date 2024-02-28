ICYMI: 225’s most-read stories of February 2024

‘Twas the month of beads to bouquets in Baton Rouge. So it’s no surprise that 225 readers were hunting down stories about Mardi Gras and Valentine’s Day all month long.

In between all the holiday chaos, our team also found time to cover the opening of a new cafe in St. Francisville as well as an early taste of festival season—and field nominations for this year’s Best of 225 Awards.

Here are February’s most-read stories at 225batonrouge.com—and hey, it’s not too soon bookmark the king cake and V-Day stories for your adventures in 2025.