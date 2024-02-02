A guide to Mardi Gras in the Capital Region: 25+ parades and events this month
By Laura Furr Mericas February 2, 2024
The good times have been rolling for a few weeks now, but there are still plenty of ways to celebrate Carnival through Fat Tuesday.
From family-friendly festivals to boat parades and king cake-making classes, here’s how the Capital Region is ringing in Mardi Gras this month. Laissez les bon temps rouler!
Dates and start times are as of press time; please check with the krewes for the most up-to-date information before attending.
. We will continue updating this article in the coming days. [email protected]
Baton Rouge parades
Feb. 2 at 7 p.m.
Downtown Baton Rouge
Feb. 3 at 2 p.m.
Downtown Baton Rouge
Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m.
Downtown Baton Rouge
Feb. 4 at 1 p.m.
North Boulevard from 22nd St. to Foster Boulevard
Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.
Southdowns neighborhood, starting at Glasgow Middle
Feb. 10 at noon
Downtown Baton Rouge
Feb. 12 at 7 p.m.
Shenandoah neighborhood, starting at 6610 Jones Creek Road
Capital Region parades
Feb. 3 at 11 a.m.
First Street in Addis, starting at Dickie’s Sportsman’s Center
Feb. 3 at 1 p.m.
Gonzales, starting near the Gonzales Civic Center at Irma Boulevard
Feb. 3 at 3 p.m.
Downtown Denham Springs along Range Avenue
Feb. 10 from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Sidney Hutchinson Park in Walker
Feb. 10 at 1 p.m.
Downtown Plaquemine
Feb. 10 at 2 p.m.
Tickfaw River
Feb. 11 at 11 a.m.
Downtown Zachary
Feb. 11 at 1 p.m.
Port Allen, starting on Oaks Avenue
Feb. 11 at 1 p.m.
Livonia
Feb. 12 at 7 p.m.
Plaquemine, starting at St. John the Evangelist Church on Main Street
Feb. 13 at 11 a.m.
Downtown New Roads
Feb. 13 at 2 p.m.
Downtown New Roads
Other Mardi Gras events
Feb. 3 at noon
Le Chien Brewing Company: 101 S. Hummel, Denham Springs
Feb. 4 at 3 p.m.
The Hausse at Central Square
14340 Wax Road – Suite 101, Central
Feb. 4 from 9-11 a.m. and Feb. 8 from 6-8 p.m.
Various times on Feb. 9, Feb. 10, Feb. 13
Eloise Market and Bakery: 320 Lee Drive, Suite D
Feb. 10 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Tickets starting at $25 for adults and $10 for kids
Capitol Park Museum: 660 N. Fourth St.
Feb. 10 starting at 8 a.m.
Boudreaux and Thibodeaux’s: 315 Convention St.
Feb. 10 starting at 2 p.m., doors at 9 a.m.
Tickets starting at $25
The Basin Music Hall: 336 Third St.
Feb. 10 at 10 a.m.
North Boulevard Town Square
Feb. 10 from 6-9 p.m.
Village at Willow Grove Building 2: 8201 Village Plaza Court
Feb. 12 at 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30-4 p.m.
Tickets start at $5 for members and $15 for non-members
Knock Knock Children’s Museum: 1900 Dalrymple Drive