A guide to Mardi Gras in the Capital Region: 25+ parades and events this month

  • By Laura Furr Mericas

The good times have been rolling for a few weeks now, but there are still plenty of ways to celebrate Carnival through Fat Tuesday.

From family-friendly festivals to boat parades and king cake-making classes, here’s how the Capital Region is ringing in Mardi Gras this month. Laissez les bon temps rouler!

Dates and start times are as of press time; please check with the krewes for the most up-to-date information before attending. Did we miss your favorite local Mardi Gras event? Let us know by emailing [email protected]. We will continue updating this article in the coming days.

Baton Rouge parades

Krewe of Artemis

Feb. 2 at 7 p.m.

Downtown Baton Rouge

Krewe Mystique de la Capitale

Feb. 3 at 2 p.m.

Downtown Baton Rouge

Krewe of Orion

Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Downtown Baton Rouge

Mid City Gras

Feb. 4 at 1 p.m.

North Boulevard from 22nd St. to Foster Boulevard

Mid City Gras. File photo.

Krewe of Southdowns

Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.

Southdowns neighborhood, starting at Glasgow Middle

Spanish Town Mardi Gras

Feb. 10 at noon

Downtown Baton Rouge

Krewe of Shenandoah

Feb. 12 at 7 p.m.

Shenandoah neighborhood, starting at 6610 Jones Creek Road

Capital Region parades

Addis Fireman’s Mardi Gras Parade

Feb. 3 at 11 a.m.

First Street in Addis, starting at Dickie’s Sportsman’s Center

Krewe Ascension Mambo

Feb. 3 at 1 p.m.

Gonzales, starting near the Gonzales Civic Center at Irma Boulevard

Krewe of Denham Springs

Feb. 3 at 3 p.m.

Downtown Denham Springs along Range Avenue

Kroux of Barkus

Feb. 10 from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Sidney Hutchinson Park in Walker

Royal Krewe of Royalty

Feb. 10 at 1 p.m.

Downtown Plaquemine

Krewe of Comogo. Photo by Oscar Tickle.

Krewe of Tickfaw

Feb. 10 at 2 p.m.

Tickfaw River

Mardi Paws Dog Parade

Feb. 11 at 11 a.m.

Downtown Zachary

Krewe of Good Friends of the Oaks

Feb. 11 at 1 p.m.

Port Allen, starting on Oaks Avenue

Livonia Mardi Gras Parade

Feb. 11 at 1 p.m.

Livonia

Krewe of Comogo

Feb. 12 at 7 p.m.

Plaquemine, starting at St. John the Evangelist Church on Main Street

Community Center of Pointe Coupee Parade

Feb. 13 at 11 a.m.

Downtown New Roads

New Roads Lions Club Parade

Feb. 13 at 2 p.m.

Downtown New Roads

Other Mardi Gras events

Stock photo

Mardi Gras @ Le Chien

Feb. 3 at noon

Le Chien Brewing Company: 101 S. Hummel, Denham Springs

King Cake Dash

Feb. 4 at 3 p.m.

The Hausse at Central Square

14340 Wax Road – Suite 101, Central

Make a King Cake Class and Bingo

Feb. 4 from 9-11 a.m. and Feb. 8 from 6-8 p.m.

Various times on Feb. 9, Feb. 10, Feb. 13

Eloise Market and Bakery: 320 Lee Drive, Suite D

Spanish Town 2022. File photo.

Spanish Town Parade Party

Feb. 10 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Tickets starting at $25 for adults and $10 for kids

Capitol Park Museum: 660 N. Fourth St.

Spanish Town Parade Bash at Boudreaux and Thibodeaux’s

Feb. 10 starting at 8 a.m.

Boudreaux and Thibodeaux’s: 315 Convention St.

Spanish Town After Party at The Basin Music Hall

Feb. 10 starting at 2 p.m., doors at 9 a.m.

Tickets starting at $25

The Basin Music Hall: 336 Third St.

Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival

Feb. 10 at 10 a.m.

North Boulevard Town Square

Krewe de Willow Grove

Feb. 10 from 6-9 p.m.

Village at Willow Grove Building 2: 8201 Village Plaza Court

Mardi Gras at the Museum

Feb. 12 at 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30-4 p.m.

Tickets start at $5 for members and $15 for non-members

Knock Knock Children’s Museum: 1900 Dalrymple Drive


