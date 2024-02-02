The good times have been rolling for a few weeks now, but there are still plenty of ways to celebrate Carnival through Fat Tuesday.

From family-friendly festivals to boat parades and king cake-making classes, here’s how the Capital Region is ringing in Mardi Gras this month. Laissez les bon temps rouler!

Dates and start times are as of press time; please check with the krewes for the most up-to-date information before attending. Did we miss your favorite local Mardi Gras event? Let us know by emailing [email protected]. We will continue updating this article in the coming days.