Looking to treat your significant other or bestie this Valentine’s Day? Celebrate your boo this week (or even this weekend) with these elegant Valentine’s Day menus and dinners for two in Baton Rouge.

From fresh seafood and steaks to vegan pre-fixe menus and even dinner and a show, there are plenty of V-Day options to love around town. Be sure to call ahead to confirm availability or make reservations online, as these dinners typically book up fast.

Did we miss a Valentine’s dinner? Let us know by emailing [email protected].

BRQ

10423 Jefferson Highway

BRQ is offering a Valentine’s Day special menu including a three-course meal and a complimentary glass of Champagne. Guests have a choice of either a filet or sea bass for their main course followed by a rich dessert. This meal is $75 per person. See the full menu and make reservations here.

Crowne Plaza Executive Center

4728 Constitution Ave.

Crowne Plaza is offering a special deal for you and your loved one this Valentine’s Day. Enjoy a romantic four-course meal with live music or sweeten the night even more with a dinner and room package. The romantic dinner-for-two package costs $120 while the dinner-and-room package is $199. Each package comes with a complimentary bottle of wine. Valentine’s Day dinner at Crowne Plaza will be from 6-9 p.m. Find more information and make a reservation here.

Eliza Restaurant & Bar

7970 Jefferson Highway

Eliza Restaurant and Bar is offering a sweet holiday menu from Feb. 12-15. Lovers can enjoy a three-course seafood-filled menu for $55 per head. While seafood is the main course, traditional menu items will be available for dinner as well. In addition to a special meal, wine pairings will be offered starting at $30. Find more information here.

The Plantry Café

5454 Bluebonnet Blvd.

The Plantry Café is offering a three- or six-course plant-based menu for singles and couples this Valentine’s Day. Enjoy items like potato parsnip soup and butternut squash risotto all while experiencing the chic decor and intimate vibes. Diners can also enjoy a specialty wine for an additional fee. The three-course dinner starts at $62 per person and the six-course dinner at $95 per person. The dinner runs from 6-8 p.m. Find more information here.

Portobello’s Grill

7622 Old Hammond Highway

Portobello’s Grill at Bocage Village is already booked up for V-Day, but why not save a little love for the weekend? Make a reservation at Portobello’s on Saturday, Feb. 17, to dine and revel in the sounds of Ned Fasullo. The first show will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the second show following shortly after at 8:30 p.m. Dinner paired with this classic show will be prepared by Chef Peter Sclafani. Find more information here.

Solera

4205 Perkins Road

Dig into an array of dishes this Valentine’s Day at Solera Spanish Tapas and Bar. Solera will be offering a savory three-course special Valentine’s Day menu featuring items like fried oysters, scallop risotto, ribeye and lobster, and more. Reserve your seat on Valentine’s Day or any day this week to enjoy this enticing meal. This menu is available for $65 per person. Find more information here.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

5252 Corporate Blvd

Sullivan’s Steakhouse is offering a Valentine’s Day menu for couples to dine in with reservations or take dinner out to be enjoyed in the comfort of their home. The menu features sweet and spicy starters, fresh seafood, steaks and specialty cocktails The Love Bug and Burning Love. Check reservation availability and find the full menu here.

Zee Zee’s

2943 Perkins Road

The Perkins Road Overpass District eatery is serving a four-course dinner menu with dishes like crab and asparagus bisque, redfish roulade and chocolate-covered strawberries, to name just a few options. Dining times are open from 6-9 p.m., and diners can also enjoy half-priced wine bottles all day. Find more info here, and reserve a table by calling 225-250-5600.