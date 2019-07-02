Editor’s note: There will be no edition of 225 Dine this Thursday, July 4. From all of us at 225, have a safe and happy holiday!

It’s time to get decked out in your red, white and blue, because this Thursday is the Fourth of July. Here at 225 Dine, we’re dreaming of barbecue, apple pie and all things American. There’s no shortage of celebrations around the Red Stick this week, including the city’s main event on Thursday night: the WBRZ fireworks show. You won’t want to miss this spectacular display on the river—it’s the largest in the state, and you can read more in our preview here. But there’s much more to take in on this summer holiday, so we put together a list of events happening around the Capital City on Fourth of July day and all weekend long.

What to do on Fourth of July in Baton Rouge

Spend the day at the USS Kidd

Bring the family downtown to the USS Kidd Veterans Museum for its Fourth of July Spectacular celebration. Kick off the holiday festivities at 4 p.m. by chowing down on local eats at the vendor booths. Follow your meal with a free popsicle from the Popsicle Parade. Let the kids run around the Kid Zone or catch live music by Smokehouse & Miss Mamie Porter, Jonathon Long and more local musicians. And don’t miss the true American spirit demonstrated in the hot dog eating and watermelon seed spitting contests. Stick around to watch the fireworks from the decks of the Kidd.

You can check out the full schedule of events here. Ship access viewing tickets are $20, and VIP dining tickets are $30 for kids and $65 for adults. Purchase tickets here or from the museum gift shop.

Cool off at the LSU Museum of Art

Take a break from the heat and head to the LSU Museum of Art for the Red, White & Blue Fourth of July Celebration on the rooftop of the Shaw Center. Enjoy some grub, music and an unobstructed view of the fireworks 7-10 p.m. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.

Ticket prices range from $35-$55 for members, non-members and kids ages 6-12. Children younger than 5 will be admitted for free. Tickets can be purchased here.

The museum is at 100 Lafayette St.

Listen to live music at the Capitol

If you’re headed toward the riverfront, stop by the Independence Day Concert at the Louisiana State Capitol before the fireworks show. The Baton Rouge Concert Band will be playing patriotic tunes on the steps of the capitol from 7:30 p.m. until the start of the display at 9 p.m.

The capitol building is at 900 N. Third St.

Watch more fireworks from L’Auberge

Head over to L’Auberge Casino & Hotel for multiple viewing options at the L’Auberge Fireworks Extravaganza. Pay $20 to watch the show from the rooftop pool at the viewing party from 7-10 p.m. with music by Geaux DJ. Or enjoy the night on the Edge Bar Balcony at the free viewing party, 8 p.m.-midnight with music by True Spin. These parties are for adults only—you must be 21 or older to enter.

But the casino is also offering some family-friendly options. Bring the kids to watch the fireworks from the lawn or the promenade. The Lawn Viewing Party will be 7-10 p.m. with refreshments and beer available for purchase. Or watch from the promenade, 8 p.m.-midnight.

L’Auberge is at 777 Lauberge Ave.

Sip a beer poolside at Brickyard South

Celebrate our nation’s independence the way our founding fathers intended: poolside with a plate full of barbecue. Head out to Brickyard South‘s Fourth of July Pool Party 2 p.m.-midnight.

Brickyard South is at 174 South Blvd.

Celebrate with some patriotic pinot at The Gregory

For a more sophisticated Fourth of July evening, head over to The Gregory for the Red, White & Sparkling Wine Tasting, 5-7 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here. The Gregory is at 150 Third St.

Jam with local musicians at Mid City Ballroom

Dance the night away at Mid City Ballroom‘s Fourth of July Bash. Catch performances by Boi Dreamz, Hydra Plane, Bit90s, Quarx and Baby in the 90’s starting at 7 p.m. Pay $10 for entry with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Mid City Ballroom is at 136 S. Acadian Thruway.

Other Fourth of July celebrations this week

Witness a cocktail throwdown at BRQ

Local U.S. Veteran bartenders from around the Capital City are facing off in a cocktail competition this Wednesday, July 3, at BRQ Seafood & Barbeque. These bartenders will be mixing up their best cocktails for a chance to win money for their chosen military charity. Taste the creations at the BRQ event, 5-10 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here. BRQ is at 10423 Jefferson Highway.

Decorate themed cookies at Light House Coffee

Fine tune your icing design skills at a Fourth of July-themed cookie decorating class Wednesday, July 3. Learn some decorating tips and tricks from the masters behind Jackie’s Sweet Shapes at Light House Coffee, 7-8:45 p.m.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased here. Light House Coffee is at 257 Lee Drive.

End this year’s festivities with a pizza party at The Texas Club

Celebrate the Fourth into the weekend at the Red, White and Booze Patriotic Pizza Party at The Texas Club Saturday, July 6, 8:30-11:30 p.m.

The Texas Club is at 456 N. Donmoor Ave.

Know of other Fourth of July events we missed? Let us know about them in the comments!