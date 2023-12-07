Happy’s Irish Pub moving to a new spot downtown

Happy’s Irish Pub in downtown Baton Rouge has signed a new lease and will be moving across Third Street into the former home of Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant, owner Chad Hughes says in a text message.

Happy’s was facing eviction and had been the subject of frequent noise complaints. Hughes hopes to open the new Happy’s in 30 days.

Hughes previously had told Daily Report that he was working to buy Happy’s current location but was in a dispute with owner Lee Overton, who wanted to collect back rent from the COVID-19 shutdown.

Overton’s attorney has not responded to calls and emails seeking comment.

In a separate case, property owner Danny McGlynn sued to evict Boudreaux & Thibodeaux’s, another of Hughes’ Third Street bars, for nonpayment of rent. Hughes moved Boudreaux & Thibodeaux’s down the street to a building he bought in 2020, where it reopened three weeks ago and is doing well, Hughes says. McGlynn says he and Hughes came to an agreement on the money owed.

