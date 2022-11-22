Gobble up turkey, barbecue and more at these Baton Rouge restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day

Baton Rouge’s restaurants are giving us something extra to be thankful for this year: taking a bit of stress off the holidays.

Put the fine china away and put off the holiday cleaning. These Baton Rouge restaurants are open to serve you and your family on Thanksgiving Day. Just be sure to make reservations ahead of time.

Mid City Beer Garden

Relax after a full day of Thanksgiving festivities at this locally loved bar. While the kitchen will be closed, the beer garden will be dishing out free red beans and rice to customers. Mid City Beer Garden will be open from 5 p.m. to midnight. It is located at 3808 Government St.

Texas de Brazil

On Thanksgiving day, Texas de Brazil is serving its usual dinner menu with added holiday classics. Enjoy the day’s special items including cranberry sauce, sweet potato casserole, sausage stuffing and roasted turkey. If you’d like to gobble at home, takeout will still be available. The restaurant will open at 11 a.m. Click here to make reservations. Texas de Brazil is at 10155 Perkins Rowe Suite 100.

Tallulah Crafted Food & Wine Bar

Tallulah is serving a Thanksgiving Buffet for those trying to avoid holiday cooking anxiety. Dig into the restaurant’s herb crusted turkey and glazed ham. Cold and hot sides will be available along with a variety of soups. Bourbon pecan pie and bread pudding are just a few of the offered desserts. Visit here for the full Thanksgiving menu. The buffet is available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is $42 for adults, $15 for children under 10. Tallulah is at 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd.

The Gregory

Don’t put any wear and tear on those fancy dishes this Thanksgiving. The Gregory will fill you and your families bellies with its Thanksgiving Buffet. Perhaps dig into some smoke beer-brined redfish pate or charcuterie display before moving onto the sage brined turkey or ham brined pork loin. To see the full buffet menu and to make a reservation, visit here. It is $47 for adults and $10 for children under 12. The Gregory will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is at 150 Third St.

L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge

L’Auberge will be open on Thursday for a special Thanksgiving meal at Bon Temps Buffet. Traditional holiday favorites will be featured, such as fried turkey, smoked country ham, dressing and more. It will also provide to-go options for all you homebodies out there. Visit here for more information on pick-up. The buffet will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will cost $29.95 for all. Bon Temps Buffet is at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge on 777 L’Auberge Ave.

Mansurs on the Boulevard

This restaurant is offering a long list of holiday items on its Thanksgiving menu. Make your reservation to gobble up its duck mansur or veal oscar. Mansurs will also have its general menu available. It will be open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is at 5720 Corporate Blvd A.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

No need to heat the oven. Sullivan’s is offering a three-course turkey dinner. Bring the family to enjoy one of its traditional holiday entrees: hand-carved roasted turkey, sweet onion apple sausage stuffing, or gravy and cranberry relish. Make a reservation and view its full Thanksgiving menu here. Its regular dinner menu will also be available. The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The dinner is $49 and $24 for the children’s menu. It is at 5252 Corporate Blvd.

BRQ Seafood & Barbecue

Treat the family to a three-course meal this holiday. BRQ is offering a variety of entrees, such as its sliced smoked turkey, sliced apple cider glazed ham and cornbread dressing with turkey gravy. Top your belly with some pecan pie with ice cream. View the full menu and make reservations here. The regular BRQ menu will also be available. The Thanksgiving meal is $34 a person and available from 10:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. BRQ is at 10423 Jefferson Hwy.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar

Fleming’s invites you to be its guest this Thanksgiving. A three-course traditional Thanksgiving meal will feature herb-roasted turkey, filet mignon or prime bone-in ribeye. Its full dinner menu will also be available. Reserve a table and see its holiday menu here. The meal is $53 per guest and $25 for the children’s three-course menu. Large party catering will also be available for order until Nov. 23. The restaurant will open early for Thanksgiving at 11 a.m. Fleming’s is at 7321 Corporate Blvd.

Spanky’s Daiquiris on Ben Hur Rd

So you prepped for the family Thanksgiving dinner, but forgot the special drinks. Spanky’s on Ben Hur will be open from 5 p.m. to midnight with its full drink menu. Grab a gallon of its seasonal eggnog for your party and you’re good to go—no one will even care if you burnt the turkey. See full drink menu here.