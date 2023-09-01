When the air is thick with the oppressive heat and humidity and the Friday afternoon traffic across Baton Rouge becomes more like contraflow during hurricane evacuation, you know it’s that magical time of year: Football season. Of course, the games are very important, and the primary reason most people come in droves and brave the elements is to cheer on the beloved

LSU Tigers and Southern Jags. But let’s face it, a close second to the actual game itself is the tailgating before (and sometimes even after) the game. Tailgating in Baton Rouge is a true art form that fans have carefully honed and perfected for generations. To kick off the 2023 season, I planned a brunch-themed tailgating menu to start things off right. This menu is a great one to serve a homegate crowd before heading out to campus. Plus, it can easily be packed up and taken directly out to the tailgate for those early morning games.

On the menu