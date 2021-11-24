Freshen up Thanksgiving with our recipe for a festive Brussels sprouts slaw

I’ve had a love-hate relationship with Brussels sprouts most of my life, and it’s mostly been defined by strong dislike. Roasting them, no matter how I might season or glaze them, has always left me cold. And yet, when Thanksgiving rolls around, and I see clusters of the diminutive little cabbages staring up at me from the produce section, I’m convinced I need to get back in the ring (no matter how often they’ve made me gag.)

This time, though, I decided to try making a raw, seasonal slaw. And whaddya know. It turns out I love Brussels sprouts made this way, so much so that they’ll be on my Thanksgiving table, providing a fresh and healthy counterpoint to an otherwise belt-loosening binge fest.

This recipe, which is more guideline than rigid rule, is fast and easy. It’s ready in minutes and it only requires a few hours post-assembly to allow the flavors to meld. All you’re doing is slicing Brussels sprouts very thin, adding a few additional ingredients and tossing everything in a quick homemade vinaigrette. Beyond Thanksgiving, this is a great salad to keep around the fridge for a quick lunch or a dinner side. Add chopped chicken or chickpeas for some protein.