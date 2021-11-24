Freshen up Thanksgiving with our recipe for a festive Brussels sprouts slaw

I’ve had a love-hate relationship with Brussels sprouts most of my life, and it’s mostly been defined by strong dislike. Roasting them, no matter how I might season or glaze them, has always left me cold. And yet, when Thanksgiving rolls around, and I see clusters of the diminutive little cabbages staring up at me from the produce section, I’m convinced I need to get back in the ring (no matter how often they’ve made me gag.)
This time, though, I decided to try making a raw, seasonal slaw. And whaddya know. It turns out I love Brussels sprouts made this way, so much so that they’ll be on my Thanksgiving table, providing a fresh and healthy counterpoint to an otherwise belt-loosening binge fest.
This recipe, which is more guideline than rigid rule, is fast and easy. It’s ready in minutes and it only requires a few hours post-assembly to allow the flavors to meld. All you’re doing is slicing Brussels sprouts very thin, adding a few additional ingredients and tossing everything in a quick homemade vinaigrette. Beyond Thanksgiving, this is a great salad to keep around the fridge for a quick lunch or a dinner side. Add chopped chicken or chickpeas for some protein.
Brussels sprouts slaw with lemon vinaigrette
Serves 6
12-16 fresh Brussels sprouts, sliced thin to make about 4 cups
1/3 cup crumbled feta, blue cheese or a combination
1 Granny Smith apple, diced
1/3 cup dried cranberries
1/3 cup sliced almonds, cashews or pecans
Lemon vinaigrette (recipe follows)
1). Using a sharp knife, slice Brussels sprouts into thin strips. You can also use a mandolin or a food processor. Rinse and dry in a salad spinner.
2). Place Brussels sprouts in a large bowl. Add feta, apples, cranberries and almonds.
3). Pour lemon vinaigrette over mixture and toss well. Do not overdress. Cover and refrigerate for a few hours before serving.
Lemon vinaigrette
Juice from 2 lemons
2 teaspoons white wine vinegar
1-2 teaspoons honey or agave
1/4 cup of olive olive
Salt and pepper to taste
Combine first three ingredients, then whisk in olive oil until well combined. Add salt and pepper to taste.