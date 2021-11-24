×
Freshen up Thanksgiving with our recipe for a festive Brussels sprouts slaw

  • By Maggie Heyn Richardson

I’ve had a love-hate relationship with Brussels sprouts most of my life, and it’s mostly been defined by strong dislike. Roasting them, no matter how I might season or glaze them, has always left me cold. And yet, when Thanksgiving rolls around, and I see clusters of the diminutive little cabbages staring up at me from the produce section, I’m convinced I need to get back in the ring (no matter how often they’ve made me gag.)

This time, though, I decided to try making a raw, seasonal slaw. And whaddya know. It turns out I love Brussels sprouts made this way, so much so that they’ll be on my Thanksgiving table, providing a fresh and healthy counterpoint to an otherwise belt-loosening binge fest.

An alternative to roasting Brussels sprouts is turning them into an easy slaw or salad.

This recipe, which is more guideline than rigid rule, is fast and easy. It’s ready in minutes and it only requires a few hours post-assembly to allow the flavors to meld. All you’re doing is slicing Brussels sprouts very thin, adding a few additional ingredients and tossing everything in a quick homemade vinaigrette. Beyond Thanksgiving, this is a great salad to keep around the fridge for a quick lunch or a dinner side. Add chopped chicken or chickpeas for some protein.

Brussels sprouts slaw with dried cranberries, feta, sliced apple and almonds is fresh and fragrant.

Brussels sprouts slaw with lemon vinaigrette

Serves 6

12-16 fresh Brussels sprouts, sliced thin to make about 4 cups
1/3 cup crumbled feta, blue cheese or a combination
1 Granny Smith apple, diced
1/3 cup dried cranberries
1/3 cup sliced almonds, cashews or pecans
Lemon vinaigrette (recipe follows)

Use a sharp knife to slice whole Brussels sprouts into thin strips.

1). Using a sharp knife, slice Brussels sprouts into thin strips. You can also use a mandolin or a food processor. Rinse and dry in a salad spinner.

2). Place Brussels sprouts in a large bowl. Add feta, apples, cranberries and almonds.

3). Pour lemon vinaigrette over mixture and toss well. Do not overdress. Cover and refrigerate for a few hours before serving.

Granny Smith apples, almonds and cranberries give this Brussels sprouts slaw a fun fall feel.

Lemon vinaigrette

Juice from 2 lemons
2 teaspoons white wine vinegar
1-2 teaspoons honey or agave
1/4 cup of olive olive
Salt and pepper to taste

Combine first three ingredients, then whisk in olive oil until well combined. Add salt and pepper to taste.


