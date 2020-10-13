Recipe writer Tracey Koch thought it would be fun this month to revisit some of her favorite recipes from the cooking classes she used to teach at The Panhandler, which some of you may remember at Citiplace. The classes were a fun, hands-on experience filled with useful kitchen tips and original recipes that are quite easy to make—and still just as delicious.

It has been many years since Tracey taught these classes, so we decided it was time to resurrect some of these fall-inspired recipes and tips and share them with our Dining In readers.

First up is a Mixed Fall Greens Salad with Apples and Pomegranate Vinaigrette. This salad is one of Tracey’s favorites to make in the fall. It is full of wonderful flavors and textures and is always a crowd pleaser. The addition of the fresh pomegranate seeds gives it a nice tang and crunch along with adding a healthy boost of nutrients.

Read on for the recipe, which appeared in the October 2020 issue of 225 Dine.