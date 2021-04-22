Fraught relationship persists between restaurants and delivery companies

Diners got used to delivery during the pandemic, and the habit may stick around for the foreseeable future. But restaurants and delivery companies remain uneasy partners, haggling over fees and struggling to make the service profitable for each other, the Associated Press reports.

“The relationship was bad, and it didn’t get better with the pandemic,” says Karan Girotra, a professor at Cornell University’s Johnson College of Business.

Daily Report interviewed owners of local restaurants like Kolache Kitchen and Zippy’s Burritos Tacos and More to find out how they’re handling delivery orders now—and planning for the future. Read on for the full story from an April 20 edition of Daily Report, and check out the national report on restaurants from AP.