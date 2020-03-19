Y’all, we know it can be hard to avoid boredom at home right now—and even harder to avoid our south Louisiana food withdrawals. Don’t you wish you could be enjoying your friends’ company at a crawfish boil right now?

Food is a part of everything we do here, and that won’t change just because of coronavirus. Since most of us are waiting things out at home, we came up with a list of food-related entertainment to satisfy your cravings throughout the next few weeks.

Books

The Particular Sadness of Lemon Cake: The roughly 300 pages of this novel tell the story of a young girl who can taste the emotions of the food she eats, which leads to a touching and deep story about acceptance.

The Book of Salt: A narrative told from the point of view of a Vietnamese cook in Paris reflects on colonialism in the 1600s.

Food Rules: An Eater’s Manual: Michael Pollan uses this non-fiction book as a platform to offer 64 different rules on eating to help avoid “diseases of affluence” caused by the consumption of processed foods.

Green Eggs and Ham: The children’s classic is complete with fun rhymes and whimsical illustrations, making it a perfect read during family time.

Movies

Ratatouille: An animated rat steals your heart as he uses his unmatched culinary talents to guide a young chef to success. Stream it on Disney+.

The Hundred-Foot Journey: When Indian immigrants in France open a restaurant right next to an established French restaurant, chaos breaks out and leads to an unlikely friendship. Stream it on Netflix.

Burnt: A Parisian top chef’s tumble from glory through abuse of drugs and alcohol plays out with a redemption story and return to the top. Stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

Le Chef: This comedy is centered on a veteran chef and his young intern who are revamping an entire menu to save a restaurant’s reputation. Stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

Books into Movies

Like Water for Chocolate: Forbidden love and family tension results in fantastical cooking in this adult romance novel and movie. Stream it on Netflix.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: With a book and two movie adaptations to choose from, your Charlie and the Chocolate Factory experience can be as unique as each of the golden ticket winners. Stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs: This children’s book from the ‘70s and its 2009 animated movie about food raining from the sky would be a perfect afternoon filler while the kids are out of school. Stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

Julie and Julia: The intertwined tales of a New Yorker preparing all 524 recipes included in Julia Child’s infamous cookbook and Julia Child herself mastering French cuisine create a comedy-drama sure to warm hearts. Stream it on Netflix.

Shows

Good Eats: Reloaded: This show hosted by Alton Brown uses funny props to combine science, history and recipes into a food nerd’s dream. Stream it on Hulu.

The Great British Bake Off: Each season, 12 bakers compete in technical, signature and showstopper baking challenges in the hopes of winning the title of Britain’s best amateur baker. Stream it on Netflix.

Ugly Delicious: Travel with David Chang across the world as he stops in culinary hot spots to break down cultural barriers and misconceptions through food. Stream it on Netflix.

The Best Thing I Ever Ate: This show allows you to relax with some of Food Network’s most famous chefs as they discuss their favorite food memories. Stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

Documentaries

Super Size Me: This classic fast-food and health documentary features Morgan Spurlock, who monitors his health while attempting to eat directly from the McDonald’s menu for an entire month. Stream it on YouTube.

Vegucated: Three “meat and cheese loving New Yorkers” agree to try a vegan diet for six weeks and chronicle their challenges and successes in this documentary. Stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

GMO OMG: The ever-hot topic of GMOs is addressed by a father who examines the relationship between GMOs and his three children. Stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

A Place at the Table: Hunger in America gets spotlighted by the stories of three people around the country who struggle to find food. Stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

Podcasts

The Alton Browncast: Alton Brown hosts 45-minute episodes where he discusses news, talks to celebrities and takes calls from listeners to talk all about food.

The Splendid Table: This weekly food podcast focuses on food culture, appreciation and preparation and features sections where callers can ask food-related questions.

Inside Trader Joe’s: Created by the Trader Joe’s organization, this podcast takes you inside and behind-the-scenes of the unique grocery store.

Food for Thought: The Joys and Benefits of Being a Joyful Vegan: Anyone curious about veganism can consult this podcast, which focuses on “all aspects of eating and living compassionately and healthfully.”

Bon Appétit Foodcast: Everyone’s fave food magazine celebs interview the stars of the culinary world—and walk us through all those delicious-looking recipes in the magazine.