Search PLANT THERAPY

HUMANITIES AMPED

RAMEN RECIPES

View the E-Edition



#225BATONROUGE View the E-Edition

Stock photo Food influencers to follow for discovering new drinks and dishes in Baton Rouge





#225BATONROUGE Sometimes dining out can get a little stale. If you want to step outside of your restaurant-comfort-zone and try something different in Baton Rouge, head over to Instagram instead of Googling “food near me.” Baton Rouge food Instagrammers constantly post mouthwatering plates to show locals the ins and outs of Baton Rouge dining. From Instagrammable dishes to gift card giveaways, food influencers can show you all the hidden gems in the area. Here are a few local foodies to follow—and help you decide where to go for your next big meal. @geauxbatonrouge Followers: 44,800 If you’re new to the area or simply want to get to know Baton Rouge more, this is the account for you. Besides posting tasty dishes from the best local restaurants, @geauxbatonrouge posts beautiful photos of the city’s landmarks and guides to upcoming events. This account also partners with local businesses to give away various items from free drinks to gift cards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eat.Love.BR. (@eatlovebr)

Followers: 13,900

Get an up-close look at delish menu items from Baton Rouge restaurants by following @eatlovebr. With perfectly set up aerial table shots, you can see all the elements of the meal in one post. With countless posts of pizza slices, burgers and fries, and ramen, it’s hard not to get hungry while scrolling through this account.

Followers: 12,000

Though this Instagram bio claims to be a page of “mostly pizza,” you’ll find everything from cakes to barbecue plates. If you’re craving something special, check out the Instagram Story Highlights that showcase places both fancy and casual to get vegetarian options, sweet treats, cocktails and coffees.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M Fugarino (@eat.drink.br.nola)

Followers: 10,700

With photos of fried fish, seafood boils and filled king cakes, it’s clear that @eat.drink.br.nola knows some of the best places to eat in the state’s tastiest cities. Besides showing off yummy dishes and drinks at restaurants and bars, this account has recipe highlights demonstrating how to make delicious meals without having to go out for dinner.

Followers: 1,162

The Red Stick Black Eats blog puts the spotlight on local Black-owned restaurants and food businesses. Scroll its feed for photos of dishes from spots like the Taco Tuesday Food Truck, Plant Based Sweets by Lotus and Jamaican Vibes Cuisine, and head to its Instagram Stories for the low-down on weekly and daily specials around town.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Where should we GEAUX next?! (@wheretogeaux225)

Followers: 10,500

This account really does show you some of the coolest places to “geaux” in the Capital City. Though you may get distracted by all the savory and sweet posts, you can even discover antique stores, home decor boutiques and murals. Follow @wheretogeaux225 to feel like a tourist in your own town.

Followers: 8,557

See all the best angles of Baton Rouge and New Orleans food by following @foodiestoforkwith. With long cheese pulls from Reginelli’s Detroit-style pizzas and side profiles of BRQ’s monster carrot cakes slices, this account may make you want to eat out every day of the week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nola Foodies ★ Fork With Us (@fork.with.us)

Followers: 7,150

Run by Yelp Elite twin sisters, @fork.with.us brings you the most aesthetically pleasing photos of the best plates from New Orleans to Baton Rouge. Here, you’ll find healthy smoothie bowls and avocado toasts sandwiched between photos of ice cream sundaes and truffle fries. If you want an exclusive view into these restaurants, give the sisters’ TikTok a follow as well.

Followers: 2,177

Going out for dinner and then drinks? @boozeyfoodies help you find the best of both worlds. Head here for cheesy photos of loaded fries at The Chimes and cocktails from Mid City Beer Garden all in one place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by one check please! (@onecheckpls)

Followers: 2,287

This mother and daughter foodie duo is proving that food Instagramming is a family affair. Follow @onecheckpls to find out where to get a great meal at any time of the day. From morning brunch with an avocado toast at Lighthouse Coffee to evening drinks at Rocca Pizzeria, these photos will show you where to go no matter what you’re craving.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LIL FOODIEZ (@lilfoodiezla)

Followers: 1,970

By following @lilfoodiezla, you’ll find delicious food photos, funny captions and a side of cuteness. These pint-sized foodies have a big appetite and are anything but picky when it comes to eating out. From a plate of Pluckers wings to a taco trio from Rio, all these dishes are kid approved.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE