Spring weather seems to last for a hot second in Louisiana. But our warm (not too warm) weather makes late spring the perfect time to sip a cold cocktail outside or after coming in from an outdoor concert or baseball game. Here are five refreshing favorites from local bars.

Midnight Show at Bin 77 Bistro & Sidebar

Made for the recent Louisiana International Film Festival at Perkins Rowe, the Midnight Show was a show-stealer—so, it snagged a spot on Bin 77’s spring drink menu. This cocktail features tequila, Aperol (for a nice orange flavor), lime juice and lemongrass syrup, with an orange slice for garnish.

Petrichor at Driftwood Cask & Barrel

Driftwood just added a new word to our vocabs. “Petrichor” describes the smell of rain after a time of hot, dry weather. The Petrichor cocktail combines bourbon, ginger beer, fresh-squeezed lime juice, ginger-mint syrup and Peychaud’s bitters. It’s served in a Collins glass and garnished with a lime peel and mint.

Jardin District at Radio Bar

Made with Hendrick’s Gin, Creme de Violette, St. Germain, lemon and cucumber, Radio Bar’s Jardin District cocktail has a fresh, floral taste. Like a garden party in a glass.

Louisiana Mule at Cane Land Distilling

Consider the Louisiana Mule a cross between a classic mule and rum punch. Cane Land concocts this drink with its own Spiced Rum, Huhu’s Ginger Brew (ginger beer from New Orleans), orange juice and lime juice, all served over ice. It comes in a mule mug with an orange wheel to top it off.

Laissez Pear at The River Room

The River Room’s Laissez Pear blends pear vodka, homemade rosemary simple syrup, fresh-squeezed lemon juice and dry Prosecco to round it out. This springtime take on a French 75 comes in a coupe glass with a sprig of fresh rosemary and a lemon wedge.