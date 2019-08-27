When you’re a child, it feels like there’s infinite places to play一the park, the arcade, amusement parks. The list goes on. But somewhere along the journey from childhood to adulthood, the amount of spaces for everyone to have a good time and let loose seems to decrease. Luckily for Baton Rouge families, Texas bowling alley and entertainment venue Main Event officially opens this Wednesday, Aug. 28, at The Mall of Louisiana.

When you first step inside the building, it’s nearly impossible to take everything in. Louisiana’s first Main Event location has a 22-lane state-of-the-art bowling alley, an arcade room with nearly 130 virtual and arcade games, an overhead obstacle course, a two-story laser tag arena, billiards and shuffleboard. In between activities, guests can eat everything from traditional American bar fare to gourmet Southern cooking.

The 50,000 square-foot entertainment center also has classic arcade games like Pac-Man and skee ball and virtual reality games such as Beat Saber and Virtual Rabbids. Above the arcade, players can feel like they’re in an episode of Ninja Warrior while attempting to complete the Gravity Ropes, a 15-foot high obstacle course that includes a 20 foot high zip lining finish.

Across from the arcade, the laser tag arena is like another dimension. After getting strapped up with a laser gun and vest, players are guided into a spooky, dark room with LED lights, intense music and fog. The laser tag arena is an adventure within itself. There are ramps, mirrors and a hidden screen that gives players special advantages.

At the bowling alley, guests can do more than knock pins down. Each lane has its own control station, where players can have their photo taken as they bowl and participate in interactive bowling activities on the software. Each comfy booth has USB charging stations and tabletop dining.

The food at Main Event is just as exciting as the venue. Whether guests are attending a corporate event or having a game night with a group of friends, the food options run the gamut. Appetizers include pretzel dippers; The Player’s Platter with wings, cheese curds, spinach and artichoke dip and vegetables; and the Queso Creation that allows guest to create their own queso with toppings like pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and bacon bites. The menu also features everything from pizza to gourmet burgers.

For dessert, guests can get a warm skillet chocolate chip cookie topped with ice cream; cinnamon sugar doughnut holes with chocolate sauce; or the show stopper: the Big Fun Super Sundae. This massive dessert comes with several flavors of gelato, chocolate chip cookies, brownies, doughnut holes, chocolate sauce, whipped cream and gummy candy.

Main Event will host its grand opening Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 11 a.m. The first 200 guests in line get free laser tag for themselves and a guest for a year. Click here to read the conditions.