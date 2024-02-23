Mid Tap reopens, ditching self-pour concept in favor of a stylish redesign

Mid Tap reopened its doors last Thursday, Feb. 22, after undergoing its biggest renovation since it first opened in 2019.

Co-owner Rick Patel says the initial vision for Mid Tap, located within Arlington Creek Centre near LSU’s campus, was a self-pour taproom. He wanted to bring a new concept to Baton Rouge and felt it would be a great fit for the area. But after this latest renovation, Mid Tap will head in a new direction.

“This past year and a half was kind of tough just with losing revenue. We wanted to do the right thing and bring it back in the right direction, bringing Mid Tap back to its glory days,” Patel says. He adds he was motivated to give Mid Tap a refresh because he felt the taproom and eatery had lost clientele post-pandemic.

The newly renovated space feels nothing like the Mid Tap of before. From the lush green walls and dark wooden tables to the plush black seating, the bar gives off a moody, chic vibe. Patel gives the credit for Mid Tap’s new interior to Blake Gautreaux, who was given free rein to design the space.

And the design isn’t the only new aspect of Mid Tap. The bar will no longer offer a self-pour tap, and instead has revamped its menu to feature specialty cocktails. Patel says he wants his customers to feel served in the new space rather than having to serve themselves.

New martinis have been added to their menu, like the Fun Sip Martini, which features the flavors of a Jolly Rancher with a Fun Dip rim.

The food menu has also been refreshed and will feature items like nachos, bang bang shrimp and boudin balls, plus a few dishes with Indian flair, reminiscent of menu items at Mid Tap’s sister restaurant, Tap 65, on Government Street. Mid Tap is also bringing back its popular quesadillas on the new menu, and plans to keep some staple items like the fan-favorite Honey Sriracha fries and wings. There’s also a completely refreshed brunch menu with new items including shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, and brunch bowls.

“Brunch and bottomless mimosas is like a religious experience,” Patel says.

Mid Tap’s hours have also changed, Patel says. It will stay open later, until 2 a.m., on Fridays and Saturdays. Patel says he’s hoping to make this an everyday closing time, but they’re currently gauging how much business they will get during the week.

With all of the new experiences guests can enjoy, Patel says he’s planning a grand opening party that will be scheduled and announced at a later date. The bar and restaurant will also roll out several daily deals that customers can enjoy, like happy hours, ladies nights, draft nights, and a new Power Hour on Friday and Saturday nights from 11 p.m. to midnight.

“This is our new leaf. We are excited for 2024,” Patel says. “We’re hoping that with everything we’re doing the guests are going to enjoy it and it’s going to be the spot to be again.”

Mid Tap is at 660 Arlington Creek Centre Drive, Suite D. Find out more at midtapbr.com.