Correction: This article has been updated since its original publication to correct the grand opening date—it is this Friday, not Thursday. MID Tap’s logo also features a hop.

Imagine a bar where you could taste every drink on the menu. A bar where you are your own bartender. Rick Patel created just that at his new bar, MID Tap.

MID Tap, which stands for More Interesting Drafts, is Baton Rouge’s first fully self-service tap room. The bar and restaurant opened its doors late this April at Arlington Marketplace after months of prep.

“We want to give people a place to try to weird, interesting and cool drinks,” Patel says. “From our cocktails to our menu, everything is always changing. We like to keep it fresh.”

Inside, the space is modern, rustic and minimalistic. Upon entry, beer enthusiasts who are 21 and older receive an electronic wristband granting them access to the digitally controlled taps. Each wristband is preloaded with 48 ounces. To drink, customers choose a glass, select a tap and press their wristband against the signature hop logo. It will light up, unlocking the tap so the customer can pour a beverage.

The wristband tracks the number of ounces in each pour. Customers are charged by the ounce, and if they want more than the wristband’s preloaded 48 ounces, they can ask the bar staff for an additional 24 ounces.

The bar and restaurant serves beer, wine, cocktails and nitro coffee on tap. Customers can pour from over 40 self-service taps, including 39 beers, six wines, two craft cocktails and nitro coffee. Beers are sourced locally and internationally, and the selection features local brands like Tin Roof Brewery, Abita Brewing Company and NOLA Brewing Company. Drinks change regularly, so expect beer and cocktail options to vary throughout the week.

MID Tap’s food menu features more than your average bar food: There are wings, chicken tenders and sliders, but there are also appetizers like shrimp on mashed sweet potatoes, grilled-cheese bites, pulled-pork nachos and hummus boudin pot-stickers. For dessert, MID Tap’s mouthwatering self-serve s’mores look to become a customer favorite. Customers can build their own s’mores out of sweet churro rolls, roasted marshmallows and Ghirardelli chocolate sauce.

While filling up on wings and beer, customers can watch sports games on one of the flatscreen TVs, play card games or hang with their fur friends. The bar is pet-friendly and plans to add treats to the menu for animals.

MID Tap has big plans for the future. The bar plans to repurpose its booth seating area as a stage for live music, improv and trivia. It also plans to offer specials with neighboring businesses such as discounted drinks for Orangetheory members.

MID Tap’s hours are Monday through Wednesday, 4-10 p.m.; Thursday, 4-11 p.m.; Friday, 3 p.m. to midnight; Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hours are subject to change.

MID Tap’s grand opening is this Friday, April 26. Head to its Facebook for event updates.