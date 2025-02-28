The rest of the country may be complaining about a February lull, but in Louisiana, we’ve been busy.

Between endless Mardi Gras parades, a New Orleans Super Bowl, Valentine’s Day and more, Baton Rouge entrepreneurs have opened new locations and their first storefronts.

Here’s what opened in the Capital Region this month. Did we miss something? Have a hot tip? Email us at [email protected].

2555 Airline Highway

Things are heating up for Chicky Sandos. The fast-casual hot chicken restaurant officially opened its second location with full hours Feb. 19 near Woman’s Hospital. The eatery’s latest spot comes just about eight months after the former food truck debuted its first brick-and-mortar on Jefferson Highway. It will serve the same made-to-order menu but provide a little more space for patrons with an outdoor patio, more indoor tables and its own parking lot.

5454 Bluebonnet Blvd., Suite A

This popular Springfield, Louisiana, concept hits an easy, straightforward note while focusing on big flavors. An unfussy, brick-and-black scheme welcomes diners for lunch, dinner and happy hour, while generous plates of Louisiana-inspired fare read: belly up and dig in. The menu features fried and grilled seafood, steaks, burgers, po-boys, gumbo, salads and protein-centric entrees that don’t hold back on components. The robust bar program includes weekday happy hours—score $7 martinis on Mondays and $3 small margs on Wednesdays.

3115 Government St.

Imagine a secondhand, sustainable shop where every item is a gem and minimal hunting is required. That’s the vibe at the new Mid City clothing store Good Choices Co., which soft-opened Feb. 8. Customers can follow bubblegum pink flooring to different displays around the store. It’s organized by item with a few racks suited to the current season. Along with owner Haley Miller’s picks, there’s a rack of secondhand items for men from other local vendors like Thrift Don’t Waste and Mid City Racks and a corner display full of products from The Hope Shop.

Also on our radar

• Boru Ramen and Sweet Society have relocated to a shared space in the former Copeland’s New Orleans spot on Essen Lane, joined by a third venture from the Wong family: a 21-machine claw arcade called Tiger Clawzzz. The three-in-one concept has not shared an exact opening date but is expected to open soon. Read more here.

• Veracruz Restaurant, a new Mexican eatery with coastal flair, opens next Thursday, March 6, on Drusilla Lane and is the brainchild of Charlene and William Mealer, who also own La Carreta Mid City. Read more here.

• BesTeas Sip & Bite quietly opened on Lee Drive on Dec. 28 and boasts drinks like brown sugar milk tea and strawberry matcha; food like banh mi, tornado potatoes, egg rolls and spring rolls; and desserts like gelato, taiyaki and bubble waffles. Read more here.

• Gunpowder Indian Cuisine opened Feb. 14 on 4410 Highland Road in the same shopping center as Drunken Fish and New York Bagel near LSU’s campus. Learn more here.