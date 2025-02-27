A guide to Mardi Gras parades across Louisiana: More than 100 parades roll now through Fat Tuesday

This is it: Carnival’s 2025 finale. Even though we’re in the final stretch of Mardi Gras season, there are still more than 100 parades rolling over the next several days across the Capital Region and beyond.

Whether you want to participate in a chicken run, spend Fat Tuesday in the French Quarter, catch a boat parade out at Grand Isle or take in some family-friendly Carnival fun, Louisiana has a parade for that. Here’s our updated guide to parades around the state this season. Non-Capital Region parishes are listed alphabetically, and parades are ordered chronologically.

Editor’s note: Dates and start times are as of press time and are subject to change, so check with the krewes for the most up-to-date information before attending. Several parades were also canceled last weekend due to weather and may be rescheduled in the coming days and weeks. Send tips about location and schedule changes to [email protected].

Capital Region parades

Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

Southdowns neighborhood, starting at Glasgow Middle School

March 1 at noon

Downtown Baton Rouge

March 1 at 1 p.m.

Downtown Plaquemine

March 1 at 6 p.m.

Downtown New Roads

March 2 at 7 p.m.

Plaquemine, starting at St. John the Evangelist Church on Main Street

March 2 at 1 p.m.

Port Allen – route map here

March 2 at 1 p.m.

Livonia

March 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Shenandoah neighborhood, starting at Jones Creek Road and Tiger Bend Boulevard

March 4, 11 a.m.

Downtown New Roads

March 4, 2 p.m.

Downtown New Roads

Acadia Parish parade

March 2 at 1 p.m.

Church Point

Allen Parish parade

March 1; 10 a.m.

Oberlin

Assumption Parish parade

Napoleonville Parade

March 1 at 2 p.m.

Beauregard Parish parade

March 1, 9 a.m.

Beauregard Parish Fairgrounds, DeRidder

Caddo Parish parades

March 1 at 3 p.m.

Downtown Shreveport

March 2, Time unavailable at press time

Highland Historic District, Shreveport

Calcasieu Parish parades

Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

Downtown Lake Charles

March 1 at 1 p.m.

Downtown Lake Charles

March 1 at 2 p.m.

Downtown Lake Charles

March 1 at 7 p.m.

Lake Charles

March 2 at 3:30 p.m.

Downtown Lake Charles

March 4 at 1 p.m.

Downtown Lake Charles

March 4 at 3 p.m.

Downtown Lake Charles

March 4 at 1 p.m.

Downtown Lake Charles

March 4 at 5 p.m.

Downtown Lake Charles

Evangeline Parish parade

Mamou Courir de Mardi Gras

March 4 at 7 a.m.

Mamou

Franklin Parish parade

March 4 at 1 p.m.

Franklin

Iberia Parish parades

March 2 at 1 p.m.

Jeanerette

March 4 at 2 p.m.

Loreauville

Jefferson Parish parades

Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Metairie

Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.

Metairie

March 1 at noon

Jean Lafitte

Grand Isle Parade

March 2 at 1 p.m.

Grand Isle

Lafayette Parish parades

Krewe of Allons

Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Downtown Lafayette to Cajun Field

March 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Downtown Lafayette to Cajun Field

Lafayette Children’s Parade

March 1 at 12:30 p.m.

Downtown Lafayette to Cajun Field

Youngsville Mardi Gras Parade

March 1 at 11 a.m.

Youngsville

Queen Evangeline’s Parade

March 3 at 6 p.m.

Downtown Lafayette to Cajun Field

King Gabriel’s Parade

March 4 at 10 a.m.

Downtown Lafayette to Cajun Field

Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival Parade

March 4 at 1 p.m.

Downtown Lafayette to Cajun Field

Lafourche Parish parades

Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

Golden Meadow

March 1 at noon

Lockport

March 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Larose

March 2 at 12:30 p.m.

Thibodaux

March 2 at 2 p.m.

Thibodaux

March 2 at 6 p.m.

Golden Meadow

March 4 at 11 a.m.

Golden Meadow

March 4 at noon

Golden Meadow

March 4 at 1 p.m.

Thibodaux

March 4 at 1 p.m.

Chackbay

Orleans Parish parades

Feb. 27 at 5:30 p.m.

Uptown New Orleans

Feb. 27 at 6 p.m.

Uptown New Orleans

Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Uptown New Orleans

Feb. 28 at 11:30 a.m.

French Quarter, New Orleans

Feb. 28 at 5:30 p.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

March 1 at 11 a.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

March 1 at noon

Uptown, New Orleans

March 1 at 4 p.m.

Mid-City, New Orleans

March 2 at 5:15 p.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

March 2 at 11 a.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

March 2 at 11 a.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

March 2 at noon

Uptown, New Orleans

March 3 at 6 p.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

March 3 at 5:15 p.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

March 4 at 11 a.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

March 4 at 10:30 a.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

March 4 at 10:30 a.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

March 4 at 8 a.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

March 9 at noon

French Quarter New Orleans

Rapides Parish parades

Feb. 28 at 5 p.m.

Alexandria

March 1 at 10 a.m.

Alexandria

March 2 at 2 p.m.

Alexandria

St. Charles Parish parades

March 1 at noon

Luling

March 2 at 1 p.m.

Des Allemands

St. John the Baptist Parish parades

March 1 at noon

Reserve

March 1 at 11 a.m.

LaPlace

March 1; follows Krewe of Du Monde

LaPlace

St. Landry Parish parades

March 1 at 3 p.m.

Eunice

March 4 at 11 a.m.

Opelousas

March 4 at 3 p.m.

Eunice

St. Mary Parish parades

Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

Morgan City

March 1 at 1 p.m.

Cypremort Point State Park

March 1 at 2 p.m.

Berwick

March 2 at 2 p.m.

Morgan City

March 2 at 2:30 p.m.

Morgan City

March 2 at 3 p.m.

Morgan City

March 3 at 2 p.m.

Patterson

March 3 at 7 p.m.

Morgan City

March 4 at 1 p.m.

Siracusaville

March 4 at 1 p.m.

Franklin

March 4 at 2 p.m.

Morgan City

St. Tammany Parish parades

Feb. 28

Slidell

Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Slidell

March 1 at 9 a.m.

Bush

March 4 at 10 a.m.

Covington

March 4; follows Covington Lions Club

Covington

March 4; follows Mystic Krewe of Covington

Covington

March 4 at 1 p.m.

Lacombe

March 4 at 2 p.m.

Folsom

March 4 at 10 a.m.

Slidell

March 9 at noon

Covington

March 16 at 2 p.m.

Abita Springs

Terrebonne Parish parades

Feb. 28 at 6 p.m.

Houma

March 1 at 6 p.m.

Houma

March 2 at 12:30 p.m.

Houma

March 2 at 2 p.m.

Montegut

March 2 at 1 p.m.

Houma

March 3 at 6 p.m.

Houma

March 4 at 1 p.m.

Houma

March 4; follows Krewe of Houmas

Houma

March 4 at 4:30 p.m.

Montegut

Vermilion Parish parade

March 4 at 2 p.m.

Kaplan

Vernon Parish parade

March 1 at 2 p.m.

Downtown Leesville

Washington Parish parade

March 1 at 1 p.m.

Bogalusa