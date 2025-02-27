A guide to Mardi Gras parades across Louisiana: More than 100 parades roll now through Fat Tuesday

This is it: Carnival’s 2025 finale. Even though we’re in the final stretch of Mardi Gras season, there are still more than 100 parades rolling over the next several days across the Capital Region and beyond.
Whether you want to participate in a chicken run, spend Fat Tuesday in the French Quarter, catch a boat parade out at Grand Isle or take in some family-friendly Carnival fun, Louisiana has a parade for that. Here’s our updated guide to parades around the state this season. Non-Capital Region parishes are listed alphabetically, and parades are ordered chronologically.
Editor’s note: Dates and start times are as of press time and are subject to change, so check with the krewes for the most up-to-date information before attending. Several parades were also canceled last weekend due to weather and may be rescheduled in the coming days and weeks. Send tips about location and schedule changes to [email protected].
Capital Region parades
Krewe of Southdowns
Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.
Southdowns neighborhood, starting at Glasgow Middle School
Spanish Town Mardi Gras
March 1 at noon
Downtown Baton Rouge
Royal Krewe of Royalty
March 1 at 1 p.m.
Downtown Plaquemine
Krewe de Chemin Neuf
March 1 at 6 p.m.
Downtown New Roads
Krewe of Comogo
March 2 at 7 p.m.
Plaquemine, starting at St. John the Evangelist Church on Main Street
Krewe of Good Friends of the Oaks
March 2 at 1 p.m.
Port Allen – route map here
Livonia Carnival Association
March 2 at 1 p.m.
Livonia
Krewe of Shenandoah
March 3 at 6:30 p.m.
Shenandoah neighborhood, starting at Jones Creek Road and Tiger Bend Boulevard
Community Center Carnival
March 4, 11 a.m.
Downtown New Roads
New Roads Lions Carnival
March 4, 2 p.m.
Downtown New Roads
Acadia Parish parade
Courir de Mardi Gras Main Street Parade
March 2 at 1 p.m.
Church Point
Allen Parish parade
Mardi Gras on Main
March 1; 10 a.m.
Oberlin
Assumption Parish parade
Napoleonville Parade
March 1 at 2 p.m.
Beauregard Parish parade
DeRidder Mardi Gras Events & Parade
March 1, 9 a.m.
Beauregard Parish Fairgrounds, DeRidder
Caddo Parish parades
Krewe of Gemini
March 1 at 3 p.m.
Downtown Shreveport
Krewe of Highland
March 2, Time unavailable at press time
Highland Historic District, Shreveport
Calcasieu Parish parades
Mardi Gras Merchants’ Parade
Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.
Downtown Lake Charles
Krewe of Barkus Parade
March 1 at 1 p.m.
Downtown Lake Charles
Krewe of Omega Parade
March 1 at 2 p.m.
Downtown Lake Charles
Lighted Boat Parade
March 1 at 7 p.m.
Lake Charles
Children’s Day Parade
March 2 at 3:30 p.m.
Downtown Lake Charles
Second Line Stroll
March 4 at 1 p.m.
Downtown Lake Charles
Motor Gras Parade
March 4 at 3 p.m.
Downtown Lake Charles
Jeeps on Parade
March 4 at 1 p.m.
Downtown Lake Charles
Mardi Gras Southwest Krewe of Krewes Parade
March 4 at 5 p.m.
Evangeline Parish parade
Mamou Courir de Mardi Gras
March 4 at 7 a.m.
Mamou
Franklin Parish parade
Mardi Gras Parade
March 4 at 1 p.m.
Franklin
Iberia Parish parades
Grand Marais Mardi Gras Parade
March 2 at 1 p.m.
Papa Red Dog Mardi Gras Parade
March 4 at 2 p.m.
Loreauville
Jefferson Parish parades
Krewe of Symphony
Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m.
Metairie
Krewe of Atlas
Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.
Metairie
Krewe of Rosethorne
March 1 at noon
Jean Lafitte
Grand Isle Parade
March 2 at 1 p.m.
Grand Isle
Lafayette Parish parades
Krewe of Allons
Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m.
Downtown Lafayette to Cajun Field
Krewe of Bonaparte
March 1 at 6:30 p.m.
Downtown Lafayette to Cajun Field
Lafayette Children’s Parade
March 1 at 12:30 p.m.
Downtown Lafayette to Cajun Field
Youngsville Mardi Gras Parade
March 1 at 11 a.m.
Youngsville
Queen Evangeline’s Parade
March 3 at 6 p.m.
Downtown Lafayette to Cajun Field
King Gabriel’s Parade
March 4 at 10 a.m.
Downtown Lafayette to Cajun Field
Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival Parade
March 4 at 1 p.m.
Downtown Lafayette to Cajun Field
Lafourche Parish parades
Krewe of Athena
Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.
Golden Meadow
Krewe of Apollo
March 1 at noon
Lockport
Le Krewe du Bon Temps
March 1 at 6:30 p.m.
Larose
Krewe of Cleophas
March 2 at 12:30 p.m.
Thibodaux
Krewe of Chronos
March 2 at 2 p.m.
Thibodaux
Krewe of Nereids
March 2 at 6 p.m.
Golden Meadow
Krewe of Gheens
March 4 at 11 a.m.
Golden Meadow
Krewe of Neptune
March 4 at noon
Golden Meadow
Krewe of Ghana
March 4 at 1 p.m.
Thibodaux
Krewe of Choupic
March 4 at 1 p.m.
Chackbay
Orleans Parish parades
Knights of Babylon
Feb. 27 at 5:30 p.m.
Uptown New Orleans
Knights of Chaos
Feb. 27 at 6 p.m.
Uptown New Orleans
Krewe of Muses
Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m.
Uptown New Orleans
Krewe of Bosom Buddies
Feb. 28 at 11:30 a.m.
French Quarter, New Orleans
Krewe of Hermes
Feb. 28 at 5:30 p.m.
Uptown, New Orleans
Krewe of Morpheus
Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.
Uptown, New Orleans
Le Krewe D’Etat
Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m.
Uptown, New Orleans
Krewe of Iris
March 1 at 11 a.m.
Uptown, New Orleans
Krewe of Tucks
March 1 at noon
Uptown, New Orleans
Krewe of Endymion
March 1 at 4 p.m.
Mid-City, New Orleans
Krewe of Bacchus
March 2 at 5:15 p.m.
Uptown, New Orleans
Krewe of Mid-City
March 2 at 11 a.m.
Uptown, New Orleans
Krewe of Okeanos
March 2 at 11 a.m.
Uptown, New Orleans
Krewe of Thoth
March 2 at noon
Uptown, New Orleans
Krewe of Orpheus
March 3 at 6 p.m.
Uptown, New Orleans
Krewe of Proteus
March 3 at 5:15 p.m.
Uptown, New Orleans
Krewe of Crescent City
March 4 at 11 a.m.
Uptown, New Orleans
Krewe of Elks-Orleans
March 4 at 10:30 a.m.
Uptown, New Orleans
Krewe of Rex
March 4 at 10:30 a.m.
Uptown, New Orleans
Krewe of Zulu
March 4 at 8 a.m.
Uptown, New Orleans
Mystic Krewe of Barkus
March 9 at noon
French Quarter New Orleans
Rapides Parish parades
Classic Cars and College Cheerleaders Parade
Feb. 28 at 5 p.m.
Alexandria
Children’s Parade
March 1 at 10 a.m.
Alexandria
Krewes Parade
March 2 at 2 p.m.
Alexandria
St. Charles Parish parades
Krewe of Lul
March 1 at noon
Luling
Krewe of Des Allemands
March 2 at 1 p.m.
Des Allemands
St. John the Baptist Parish parades
Krewe of Tohwahpahsah
March 1 at noon
Reserve
Krewe of Du Monde
March 1 at 11 a.m.
LaPlace
Krewe of Dage’
March 1; follows Krewe of Du Monde
LaPlace
St. Landry Parish parades
Eunice Lil’ Mardi Gras
March 1 at 3 p.m.
Eunice
Opelousas Imperial Mardi Gras Parade
March 4 at 11 a.m.
Opelousas
Courir de Mardi Gras Parade & Chicken Run
March 4 at 3 p.m.
Eunice
St. Mary Parish parades
Krewe of Adonis
Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.
Morgan City
Cypremort Point Mardi Gras Boat Parade
March 1 at 1 p.m.
Cypremort Point State Park
Krewe of Dionysus
March 1 at 2 p.m.
Berwick
Krewe of Galatea
March 2 at 2 p.m.
Morgan City
Krewe of Nike
March 2 at 2:30 p.m.
Morgan City
Krewe of Hannibal
March 2 at 3 p.m.
Morgan City
Krewe of Amani
March 3 at 2 p.m.
Patterson
Krewe of Hera
March 3 at 7 p.m.
Morgan City
Siracusaville Mardi Gras Parade
March 4 at 1 p.m.
Siracusaville
Franklin Mardi Gras Parade
March 4 at 1 p.m.
Franklin
Krewe of Hephaestus
March 4 at 2 p.m.
Morgan City
St. Tammany Parish parades
Krewe of Dionysus
Feb. 28
Slidell
Krewe of Selene
Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m.
Slidell
Krewe of Bush
March 1 at 9 a.m.
Bush
Covington Lions Club
March 4 at 10 a.m.
Covington
Mystic Krewe of Covington
March 4; follows Covington Lions Club
Covington
Krewe of Bogue Falaya
March 4; follows Mystic Krewe of Covington
Covington
Krewe of Chahta
March 4 at 1 p.m.
Lacombe
Krewe of Folsom
March 4 at 2 p.m.
Folsom
Krewe of Kidz Wagon
March 4 at 10 a.m.
Slidell
Mardi Paws Parade
March 9 at noon
Covington
Push Mow Parade
March 16 at 2 p.m.
Abita Springs
Terrebonne Parish parades
Krewe of Aphrodite
Feb. 28 at 6 p.m.
Houma
Krewe of Mardi Gras
March 1 at 6 p.m.
Houma
Krewe of Terreanians
March 2 at 12:30 p.m.
Houma
Krewe of Montegut
March 2 at 2 p.m.
Montegut
Krewe of Tradition
March 2 at 1 p.m.
Houma
Krewe of Cleopatra
March 3 at 6 p.m.
Houma
Krewe of Houmas
March 4 at 1 p.m.
Houma
Krewe of Kajuns
March 4; follows Krewe of Houmas
Houma
Krewe de Bonne Terre
March 4 at 4:30 p.m.
Montegut
Vermilion Parish parade
Krewe de Chic -A-La-Pie
March 4 at 2 p.m.
Kaplan
Vernon Parish parade
Mardi Gras Parade
March 1 at 2 p.m.
Downtown Leesville
Washington Parish parade
Krewe of MCCA
March 1 at 1 p.m.
Bogalusa