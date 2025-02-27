×
On Stands Now!
On Stands Now!

View the E-Edition

A guide to Mardi Gras parades across Louisiana: More than 100 parades roll now through Fat Tuesday

  • By Gracelyn Farrar

This is it: Carnival’s 2025 finale. Even though we’re in the final stretch of Mardi Gras season, there are still more than 100 parades rolling over the next several days across the Capital Region and beyond.

Whether you want to participate in a chicken run, spend Fat Tuesday in the French Quarter, catch a boat parade out at Grand Isle or take in some family-friendly Carnival fun, Louisiana has a parade for that. Here’s our updated guide to parades around the state this season. Non-Capital Region parishes are listed alphabetically, and parades are ordered chronologically.

Editor’s note: Dates and start times are as of press time and are subject to change, so check with the krewes for the most up-to-date information before attending. Several parades were also canceled last weekend due to weather and may be rescheduled in the coming days and weeks. Send tips about location and schedule changes to [email protected].

Capital Region parades

Krewe of Southdowns

Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. 
Southdowns neighborhood, starting at Glasgow Middle School

Spanish Town Mardi Gras

March 1 at noon 

Spanish Town. File photo

Downtown Baton Rouge

Royal Krewe of Royalty

March 1 at 1 p.m.
Downtown Plaquemine

Krewe de Chemin Neuf

March 1 at 6 p.m.
Downtown New Roads

Krewe of Comogo

March 2 at 7 p.m.

Krewe of Comogo. Photo by Oscar Tickle

Plaquemine, starting at St. John the Evangelist Church on Main Street

​Krewe of Good Friends of the Oaks

March 2 at 1 p.m.
Port Allen – route map here

Livonia Carnival Association

March 2 at 1 p.m.
Livonia

Krewe of Shenandoah

March 3 at 6:30 p.m.
Shenandoah neighborhood, starting at Jones Creek Road and Tiger Bend Boulevard

Community Center Carnival

March 4, 11 a.m.
Downtown New Roads

New Roads Lions Carnival

March 4, 2 p.m.
Downtown New Roads

Acadia Parish parade

Courir de Mardi Gras Main Street Parade

March 2 at 1 p.m.

Church Point

Allen Parish parade

Mardi Gras on Main

March 1; 10 a.m.

Oberlin

Assumption Parish parade

Napoleonville Parade

March 1 at 2 p.m.

Beauregard Parish parade

DeRidder Mardi Gras Events & Parade

March 1, 9 a.m.

Beauregard Parish Fairgrounds, DeRidder

Caddo Parish parades

Krewe of Gemini

March 1 at 3 p.m.

Downtown Shreveport

Krewe of Highland

March 2, Time unavailable at press time

Highland Historic District, Shreveport

Calcasieu Parish parades 

Mardi Gras Merchants’ Parade

Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

Downtown Lake Charles

Krewe of Barkus Parade

March 1 at 1 p.m.

Downtown Lake Charles

Krewe of Omega Parade

March 1 at 2 p.m.

Downtown Lake Charles

Lighted Boat Parade

March 1 at 7 p.m.

Lake Charles

Children’s Day Parade

March 2 at 3:30 p.m.

Downtown Lake Charles

Second Line Stroll

March 4 at 1 p.m.

Downtown Lake Charles

Motor Gras Parade

March 4 at 3 p.m.

Downtown Lake Charles

Jeeps on Parade

March 4 at 1 p.m.

Downtown Lake Charles

Mardi Gras Southwest Krewe of Krewes Parade

March 4 at 5 p.m.

Downtown Lake Charles

Evangeline Parish parade

Mamou Courir de Mardi Gras

Mamou Courir de Mardi Gras. Photo by Paul Kieu / The Lafayette Daily Advertiser via AP Photo

March 4 at 7 a.m.

Mamou

Franklin Parish parade

Mardi Gras Parade

March 4 at 1 p.m.

Franklin

Iberia Parish parades 

Grand Marais Mardi Gras Parade

March 2 at 1 p.m.

Jeanerette

Papa Red Dog Mardi Gras Parade

March 4 at 2 p.m.

Loreauville

Jefferson Parish parades

Krewe of Symphony

Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Metairie

Krewe of Atlas

Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.

Metairie

Krewe of Rosethorne

March 1 at noon

Jean Lafitte

Grand Isle Parade

March 2 at 1 p.m.

Grand Isle

Lafayette Parish parades

 

Stock photo

Krewe of Allons

Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Downtown Lafayette to Cajun Field

Krewe of Bonaparte

March 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Downtown Lafayette to Cajun Field

Lafayette Children’s Parade

March 1 at 12:30 p.m.

Downtown Lafayette to Cajun Field

Youngsville Mardi Gras Parade

March 1 at 11 a.m.

Youngsville

Queen Evangeline’s Parade

March 3 at 6 p.m.

Downtown Lafayette to Cajun Field

King Gabriel’s Parade

March 4 at 10 a.m.

Downtown Lafayette to Cajun Field

Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival Parade

March 4 at 1 p.m.

Downtown Lafayette to Cajun Field

Lafourche Parish parades 

Krewe of Athena

Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

Golden Meadow

Krewe of Apollo

March 1 at noon

Lockport

Le Krewe du Bon Temps

March 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Larose

Krewe of Cleophas

March 2 at 12:30 p.m.

Thibodaux

Krewe of Chronos

March 2 at 2 p.m.

Thibodaux

Krewe of Nereids

March 2 at 6 p.m.

Golden Meadow

Krewe of Gheens

March 4 at 11 a.m.

Golden Meadow

Krewe of Neptune

March 4 at noon

Golden Meadow

Krewe of Ghana

March 4 at 1 p.m.

Thibodaux

Krewe of Choupic

March 4 at 1 p.m.

Chackbay

Orleans Parish parades 

Krewe of Zulu. Stock photo

Knights of Babylon

Feb. 27 at 5:30 p.m.

Uptown New Orleans

Knights of Chaos

Feb. 27 at 6 p.m.

Uptown New Orleans

Krewe of Muses

Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Uptown New Orleans

Krewe of Bosom Buddies

Feb. 28 at 11:30 a.m.

French Quarter, New Orleans

Krewe of Hermes

Feb. 28 at 5:30 p.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

Krewe of Morpheus

Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

Le Krewe D’Etat

Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

Krewe of Iris

March 1 at 11 a.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

Krewe of Tucks

March 1 at noon

Uptown, New Orleans

Krewe of Endymion

March 1 at 4 p.m.

Mid-City, New Orleans

Krewe of Bacchus

March 2 at 5:15 p.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

Krewe of Mid-City

March 2 at 11 a.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

Krewe of Okeanos

March 2 at 11 a.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

Krewe of Thoth

March 2 at noon

Uptown, New Orleans

Krewe of Orpheus

March 3 at 6 p.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

Krewe of Proteus

March 3 at 5:15 p.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

Krewe of Crescent City

March 4 at 11 a.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

Krewe of Elks-Orleans

March 4 at 10:30 a.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

Krewe of Rex

Krewe of Rex. Stock photo

March 4 at 10:30 a.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

Krewe of Zulu

March 4 at 8 a.m.

Uptown, New Orleans

Mystic Krewe of Barkus

March 9 at noon

French Quarter New Orleans

Rapides Parish parades

Classic Cars and College Cheerleaders Parade

Feb. 28 at 5 p.m.

Alexandria

Children’s Parade

March 1 at 10 a.m.

Alexandria

Krewes Parade

March 2 at 2 p.m.

Alexandria

St. Charles Parish parades

Krewe of Lul

March 1 at noon

Luling

Krewe of Des Allemands

March 2 at 1 p.m.

Des Allemands

St. John the Baptist Parish parades

Krewe of Tohwahpahsah

March 1 at noon

Reserve

Krewe of Du Monde

March 1 at 11 a.m.

LaPlace

Krewe of Dage’

March 1; follows Krewe of Du Monde

LaPlace

St. Landry Parish parades

Eunice Lil’ Mardi Gras

March 1 at 3 p.m.

Eunice

Opelousas Imperial Mardi Gras Parade

March 4 at 11 a.m.

Opelousas

Courir de Mardi Gras Parade & Chicken Run

March 4 at 3 p.m.

Eunice

St. Mary Parish parades

Krewe of Adonis

Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

Morgan City

Cypremort Point Mardi Gras Boat Parade

March 1 at 1 p.m.

Cypremort Point State Park

Krewe of Dionysus

March 1 at 2 p.m.

Berwick

Krewe of Galatea

March 2 at 2 p.m.

Morgan City

Krewe of Nike

March 2 at 2:30 p.m.

Morgan City

Krewe of Hannibal

March 2 at 3 p.m.

Morgan City

Krewe of Amani

March 3 at 2 p.m.

Patterson

Krewe of Hera

March 3 at 7 p.m.

Morgan City

Siracusaville Mardi Gras Parade

March 4 at 1 p.m.

Siracusaville

Franklin Mardi Gras Parade

March 4 at 1 p.m.

Franklin

Krewe of Hephaestus

March 4 at 2 p.m.

Morgan City

St. Tammany Parish parades

Stock photo

Krewe of Dionysus

Feb. 28

Slidell

Krewe of Selene

Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Slidell

Krewe of Bush

March 1 at 9 a.m.

Bush

Covington Lions Club

March 4 at 10 a.m.

Covington

Mystic Krewe of Covington

March 4; follows Covington Lions Club

Covington

Krewe of Bogue Falaya

March 4; follows Mystic Krewe of Covington

Covington

Krewe of Chahta

March 4 at 1 p.m.

Lacombe

Krewe of Folsom

March 4 at 2 p.m.

Folsom

Krewe of Kidz Wagon

March 4 at  10 a.m.

Slidell

Mardi Paws Parade

March 9 at noon

Covington

Push Mow Parade

March 16 at 2 p.m.

Abita Springs

Terrebonne Parish parades

Krewe of Aphrodite

Feb. 28 at 6 p.m.

Houma

Krewe of Mardi Gras

March 1 at 6 p.m.

Houma

Krewe of Terreanians

March 2 at 12:30 p.m.

Houma

Krewe of Montegut

March 2 at 2 p.m.

Montegut

Krewe of Tradition

March 2 at 1 p.m.

Houma

Krewe of Cleopatra

March 3 at 6 p.m.

Houma

Krewe of Houmas

March 4 at 1 p.m.

Houma

Krewe of Kajuns

March 4; follows Krewe of Houmas

Houma

Krewe de Bonne Terre

March 4 at 4:30 p.m.

Montegut

Vermilion Parish parade

Krewe de Chic -A-La-Pie

March 4 at 2 p.m.

Kaplan

Vernon Parish parade

Mardi Gras Parade

March 1 at 2 p.m.

Downtown Leesville

Washington Parish parade

Krewe of MCCA

March 1 at 1 p.m.

Bogalusa