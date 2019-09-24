Here’s the dish on White Star Market‘s newest vendor.

The vegan-focused concept The Dish took over the former MJ’s Cafe spot. It serves a rotating lunch plate, soups, grab-and-go salads and gluten-free desserts.

We visited at lunch time on a Friday, and the food hall was buzzing with that early-weekend revelry. The vanilla cake with sprinkles on offer was almost completely gone, testament enough to the new spot’s popularity. We ordered the lunch special of the day: Tandoori Shroom-Cauli Wrap, served with red lentil dal. The wrap consisted of warm and fluffy pita bread encasing curried cauliflower that was tender but still a little chewy. The sauteed portobello mushrooms were seasoned perfectly, and the cilantro, romaine and green lettuce were fresh and crisp, balancing out the spicy/savory flavors. This was a sandwich to vindicate vegetarians.

The orange-hued lentil dal soup was a filling side, but paled in comparison to the wrap. It was warm and filled with nutritious ingredients, but it could’ve used a little razzle dazzle—perhaps a bit more spice.

As you wait for your order, you can watch your food being made while taking a look at the cookbooks stacked on the shelf above the work station. The team seems to be big fans of the plant-based BOSH! cookbook series, and that shows in the menu. The food is prepared swiftly for a quick lunch break, and the menu items are enticing enough to make a carnivore convert. For breakfast, the stall also offers overnight chia puddings with multiple toppings and a vegan chicken and waffles dish for brunch.

The Dish is a great way to try out some trendy vegan food and de-stress on your lunch break. Though at around $15 for the daily special, it’s a bit of a lunchtime splurge.

The Dish is open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.