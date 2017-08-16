Summer may be drawing to a close soon, but we all know that doesn’t mean temperatures are about to drop down here. We’ll still be in the mood for queso and street tacos for months, which makes finding your go-to taco shop truly crucial. Thankfully, there’s Mr. Taco Cantina.

It’s a little off the beaten path—located in a shopping center near the corner of Airline Highway and Barringer Foreman Road—but many of the best Mexican places are. You can get burritos, tortas and tamales at this joint, but the real star is the street taco combo.

You can order them individually, by three or by six, with your choice from meat offerings ranging from carnitas to veggie to machaca (brisket). I opted for the barbacoa, Mr. Taco’s shredded beef option that is far juicier and more flavorful than the dried-out barbacoa you might find at chain spots such as Chipotle. Three tacos come on double-stacked white corn tortillas and topped with onions, cilantro and cotija cheese for a little more than $5, and you can make it a combo with chips, dip and a drink for another $3.25. Not a bad meal at all for less than $10.

Also unmissable: Mr. Taco’s tiny salsa and toppings bar to take your traditional street tacos to the next level. Even if you’re taking yours to go, grab a couple lime wedges, some pickled onions or a few of the restaurant’s half dozen salsa options. I went for pico de gallo and a creamy avocado salsa that brought the perfect notes of acidity and sweetness to the hearty, savory barbacoa.

Even if Mr. Taco is out of your way, it’s worth the drive. Baton Rouge isn’t exactly swimming in options for authentic street tacos, and this shop is one of the few places to get your fix. Mr. Taco is open Monday through Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. at 14111 Airline Highway, Suite 118.