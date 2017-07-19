Walking into Pot & Paddle Jambalaya Kitchen is like walking into grandma’s house. While you may not see the food, the air is filled with hints of seasoning and home-style cooking.

It was around 3 p.m. when I went to Pot & Paddle Jambalaya Kitchen for a late lunch.

I surveyed my surroundings, from the maroon- and beige-painted walls to the tables with checkered tablecloths to match. The menu was typed on a large blackboard, including signature items such as jambalaya, pastalaya, red beans and rice and pork roast.

As I was browsing the menu, I couldn’t pass up the the “Meal Deal,” which included jambalaya or pastalaya, gumbo, two sides and a roll all for $10. And if there’s one thing I enjoy, it’s eating on a budget.

For my lunch, I chose jambalaya, gumbo, red beans and rice, pastalaya and a roll. First, I dove into the jambalaya. Bold and spicy, the jambalaya included shredded chicken and flavorful sliced sausage.

Then, I tried the red beans and rice. It was at that moment at Pot & Paddle that I realized how fast I could finish a side of red beans and rice. The kidney beans and white rice were cooked just right. Not a second under or overcooked. My only wish: that I ordered more.

By the time I went for the gumbo, my stomach was almost full. But that didn’t stop me. Warm, well salted and not too heavy, the gumbo was the perfect finish for my meal.

I did, however, have to pack up my pastalaya in a to-go cup. But before doing so, I took a few bites. Like the gumbo, the pastalaya was flavorful with a spicy kick.

As I wrapped up my lunch, not only did I leave with a full stomach, but a full wallet. For under $15, I was able to get a tasty sampling of Louisiana cuisine and feel at home while eating it.

Pot & Paddle Jambalaya Kitchen is at 9844 Jefferson Highway, Suite 103. There are locations in Gonzales and Denham Springs, as well.

