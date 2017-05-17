As delicious as a home-cooked dinner or a fresh, packed lunch can taste, for me there’s nothing like a hearty, high quality breakfast.

In search of a restaurant that specialized in breakfast and brunch dishes, myself and my breakfast partner went to Another Broken Egg’s newest Baton Rouge location. The restaurant opened downtown on Lafayette street in late February.

Greeted by warm tones in the burnt orange and bronze interior, we were seated at a booth next to large windows that filled the restaurant with natural lighting. It was 8:30 a.m. when I ordered a hot English breakfast tea. My partner ordered a hot chocolate.

After a few sips into our drinks and admiring the view of the Capitol from our booth, our brunch arrived.

I ordered Cinnamon Roll French Toast with scrambled eggs and two turkey sausages. My dining mate ordered the Traditional Day Starter which included eggs, bacon and hash browns with a side of steel-cut oats.

As the server placed our plates on the table, the sweet smell of fresh berries wafted from my plate. Three cinnamon rolls cooked French toast-style were buried beneath a delectable layer of raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, whipped cream, cream cheese icing and Foster sauce.

Each bite into the buttery cinnamon rolls was soft, fluffy and filled with sweetness. By time I got to the second roll, I was stuffed. I packed what was left on my plate in a to-go box to eat later.

I wasn’t the only one who got full quickly. After excitingly diving into his eggs, bacon and steel-cut oats, my breakfast partner also decided to take the rest of his meal to-go.

By 9 a.m., the “L” shaped restaurant started to fill with customers. The still sound of waiters shuffling and soft music turned into mild chatter and laughter.

With a full stomach and to-go container in-hand, it’s safe to say that we left Another Broken Egg more infatuated with breakfast than before.