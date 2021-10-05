Fall coffee drinks around Baton Rouge coffee shops go beyond basic PSLs

Leola’s

The Circa 1857 brunch haven officially released several fall coffee beverages on the first day of fall this year, including the iced basil pumpkin spice, a refreshing take on the PSL. Basil syrup provides an herbal counterpoint to pumpkin spice syrup’s notes of cinnamon, nutmeg and clove. If a hot beverage is more your speed, try the caramel apple spiced coffee. Blended with bourbon, its cozy warmth is just right for autumn.

Social Coffee

Social Coffee’s fall menu delivers interesting flavors judiciously applied so they won’t overpower the fine coffee within. Try the Canadian Kiss, a latte enhanced by maple and caramel syrups; and the Social Delight, which brings honey, vanilla and cinnamon syrup into the picture in a drink that’s served iced or hot. For a non-coffee option, try the horchata, a twist on the traditional Mexican beverage that features rice or oat milk steeped with cinnamon and served over ice. And if you must have a PSL, refer to it as a “BFB,” here known as the Basic Fall Beverage.

Light House Coffee

Light House Coffee’s salted caramel pumpkin latte is deliciously fall. It’s made with boutique maker Pink House Alchemy’s pumpkin butternut spice syrup, an earthy blend of both pumpkin and butternut squash, cardamom and other flavors. The light foam on the top is poured in the shape of a tulip.

Brew Ha-Ha!

PSLs at Brew Ha-Ha! are flavored with Torani syrup and come in hot, iced and frozen form, giving you serviceable options no matter the weather outside. If you prefer this fall flavor in edible form, savor a pumpkin spice cake ball, blinged with its own pretzel “stem.”

Java Mama

Get into the spirit of fall with not just pumpkin spice latte, but also a winter-summoning peppermint mocha. Both flavors are also available in iced form.

This article was originally published in the October 2021 issue of 225 magazine.