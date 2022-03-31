Explore these farmers markets across the Capital Region

1. St. Francisville Farmers’ Market

9961 Wilcox St., St. Francisville

Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Open seasonally)

Shop for pepper jelly, seasonal fruits and veggies, plants and more. Find St. Francisville Farmers’ Market on Facebook



2. Zachary Community Farmers Market

4412 Lee St., Zachary

Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Find gluten-free baked goods, gourmet popcorn, fruits and veggies, clothing and artisan foods at this market, held in downtown Zachary at HugYourPeople Community Park. The weekly gathering of around 60 vendors also features a monthly classic car show. Find Zachary Farmers Market on Facebook

3. Walker Farmers Market

8444 Cecil Drive (Live Oak Middle School),

Denham Springs

First and third Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This booming market recently moved to a new location to accommodate its more than 50 vendors and enthusiastic patrons. Find tamales, fresh produce, arts and crafts, breads, sweets and more. Find Walker Farmers Market on Facebook

4. Scotland Saturday Get Right Market

Scotlandville Plaza

Saturdays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Find yoga, wellness tips, fresh produce and other items to help improve your inner and outer self at this growing north Baton Rouge market founded by Byron Washington. ssaturdays.com

5. Red Stick Farmers Market

Saturdays, Fifth and Main Streets,

8 a.m. to noon

Thursdays, Pennington Biomedical Research Center,

8 a.m. to noon, Baton Rouge

Nearly 26 years old, the Red Stick Farmers Market operates year round at two locations and seasonally in other spots around Baton Rouge. More than 50 vendors who grow or produce their own wares sell seasonal items. The monthly Baton Rouge Arts Market takes place alongside the downtown market on the first Saturday of the month. breada.org

6. The Market at the Oasis

13827 Coursey Blvd., Baton Rouge

Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Open since March 2020 on the site of the former plant nursery, Harb’s Oasis, the Market at the Oasis features numerous indoor and outdoor vendors selling fresh produce, prepared foods, arts and crafts and much more. themarketattheoasis.com

7. Riverside Farmers Market

45020 Manny Guitreau Road, Prairieville

Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Riverside Farmers Market features woodworking, prepared foods, jams and jellies, produce and other fun finds on the banks of the Amite River under sprawling oak trees. Find Riverside Farmers Market Louisiana on Facebook

