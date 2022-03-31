Explore these farmers markets across the Capital Region

South Louisiana’s year-round growing season, abundance of local foods and penchant for creativity make it the perfect place for farmers market shopping. In Baton Rouge, the venerable Red Stick Farmers Market sets a high bar, but it’s not the only community market around. Greater Baton Rouge’s vibrant greenmarkets provide shoppers the chance to buy direct from an abundance of growers and artisan producers. It’s a great way to reduce your carbon footprint, eat healthy, pick up a unique gift and make new friends.
1. St. Francisville Farmers’ Market
9961 Wilcox St., St. Francisville
Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Open seasonally)
Shop for pepper jelly, seasonal fruits and veggies, plants and more. Find St. Francisville Farmers’ Market on Facebook
2. Zachary Community Farmers Market
4412 Lee St., Zachary
Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Find gluten-free baked goods, gourmet popcorn, fruits and veggies, clothing and artisan foods at this market, held in downtown Zachary at HugYourPeople Community Park. The weekly gathering of around 60 vendors also features a monthly classic car show. Find Zachary Farmers Market on Facebook
3. Walker Farmers Market
8444 Cecil Drive (Live Oak Middle School),
Denham Springs
First and third Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This booming market recently moved to a new location to accommodate its more than 50 vendors and enthusiastic patrons. Find tamales, fresh produce, arts and crafts, breads, sweets and more. Find Walker Farmers Market on Facebook
4. Scotland Saturday Get Right Market
Scotlandville Plaza
Saturdays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Find yoga, wellness tips, fresh produce and other items to help improve your inner and outer self at this growing north Baton Rouge market founded by Byron Washington. ssaturdays.com
5. Red Stick Farmers Market
Saturdays, Fifth and Main Streets,
8 a.m. to noon
Thursdays, Pennington Biomedical Research Center,
8 a.m. to noon, Baton Rouge
Nearly 26 years old, the Red Stick Farmers Market operates year round at two locations and seasonally in other spots around Baton Rouge. More than 50 vendors who grow or produce their own wares sell seasonal items. The monthly Baton Rouge Arts Market takes place alongside the downtown market on the first Saturday of the month. breada.org
6. The Market at the Oasis
13827 Coursey Blvd., Baton Rouge
Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Open since March 2020 on the site of the former plant nursery, Harb’s Oasis, the Market at the Oasis features numerous indoor and outdoor vendors selling fresh produce, prepared foods, arts and crafts and much more. themarketattheoasis.com
7. Riverside Farmers Market
45020 Manny Guitreau Road, Prairieville
Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Riverside Farmers Market features woodworking, prepared foods, jams and jellies, produce and other fun finds on the banks of the Amite River under sprawling oak trees. Find Riverside Farmers Market Louisiana on Facebook
This article was originally published in the April 2022 issue of 225 magazine.