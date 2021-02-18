Electric Depot’s progress hurt by COVID-19, but developers expect upswing in 2021

Amid the pandemic, Electric Depot—originally touted as a catalyst for Mid City’s redevelopment—has been slower to take off than anticipated.

Its flagship attraction, Red Stick Social, laid off most of its staff in September 2020 and closed its restaurant to focus only on special events. And while Boru, City Roots and Sweet Society have all opened to much popularity, the lack of activity at Red Stick Social and a long-delayed second location of Blue Corn Tequila and Tacos have residents unsure about the future of this Government Street destination.

