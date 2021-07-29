Eat well and support local eateries as 225 Restaurant Celebration returns in August

Let’s celebrate! 225 Restaurant Celebration is back for the month of August with a deal that will benefit your pocketbook and support eight partner restaurants.

Eight great restaurants will share one excellent offer: For only $22.50, you will get a $40 voucher to use for dine-in or take-out. That means you can eat well while saving more than 40%.

Visit 225besteats.com at any point in August to buy one voucher, or buy them all. Participating restaurants include Elsie’s Plate & Pie, Rouj Creole, City Pork Brasserie & Bar, Bistro Byronz, Bin 77, Tio Javi’s and Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine.