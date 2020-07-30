Say goodbye to wandering around the grocery store trying to decide which fruits and vegetables to try. Local businesses are making clean eating more accessible by curating fresh produce boxes for pick-up and delivery. It’s a trend that was popular a few years ago but is making a comeback during COVID-19. From oranges and apples to okra and peppers, customers can get all of their produce essentials in one box. Here are four local businesses with fresh produce boxes available for purchase.
pHreshFarmacy Produce
Bananas, grapes, mangos, pineapple and tomatoes are just a few of the items you’ll get in a pHreshFarmacy Produce box. pHreshFarmacy Produce, formerly known as 2 Sistahs Produce, curates fresh boxes weekly and offers pick-up and delivery for locals. Boxes sell out quickly, so customers can reserve them in advance through Instagram or text. Boxes are $20-$25.
Grow Baton Rouge
Do you want to support the community with your purchases? Look no further. Grow Baton Rouge sells locally grown fruits and vegetables to food deserts, senior homes and other areas often lacking healthy foods. Locals can purchase different produce boxes including a single fresh produce box for $20, a single produce and eggs box for $30 and a family box including double fresh produce and eggs for $50. Request a fresh box on the Grow Baton Rouge website.
View this post on Instagram
We are finally wrapping up today's runs! From #rollthru to #drivethru #GrowBatonRouge is making sure we do our part to help provide food equality in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas. If you eat fresh produce, and you want to see a change in the city, your dollars are well invested when you shop with @growbatonrouge , donate to the initiatives or give your time energy to help us build an ecosystem. Stand up and be a part! Visit www.GrowBatonRouge.com for more info on where to find Mobile Markets , learning opportunities and to donate! #food #equality #healthy #fight #foodsystem #gardens #mobilemarkets #geauxgethealthy
Sweet Jones Farms
Support your local farmers by shopping Louisiana-grown fruits and vegetables. Clean eating is made simple with Sweet Jones Farms. Customers can pick their items online and have it shipped anywhere in the United States. For $40, shoppers can become a member and get extra perks at the farm, such as first pick of new produce.
View this post on Instagram
🚜I'm willing to teach more of our young kings the same pounds you moving illegally in the streets….ill show them how to move that in the food game & 💰triple💰 that same money….MINUS..the ⛓🚔penitentiary risk🚔⛓…. 🌽 Corn on sale in the shop frozen!…washing these and headed out to members…🌽 WHOLESALE AVAILABLE! ___________________________ 🥦Farm fresh food delivered to your doorsteps🥕 from @sweetjonesfarms ! Membership Options: ✔$25/mnth- Platinum Farmers Membership(Family size of 3 & above) ___________________________ #FarmingForTheSoul #SweetJonesFarms #food #love #farmtotable #CertifiedFarmToTable #LouisianaMasterFarmer #seafood #BuildYourGardenProgram #buildyourgarden #eggs #chickens #BlackFarmer #organicfood #louisiana #batonrouge #neworleans #chicken #beef #vegan #onlinegrocerystore #farmtofork #louisianafarms #allnatural #gmofree #organic #herbs #fruits
Top Box Foods Louisiana
Top Box Foods Louisiana believes healthy food should be affordable and accessible. That’s why the nonprofit offers home deliveries and pickups of fresh produce boxes every Friday. Locals can purchase fruit or vegetable boxes for $20. The nonprofit accepts payment in credit, debit and EBT.
Do you know of any other local businesses offering produce boxes? Let us know in the comments!
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!