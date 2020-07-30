Say goodbye to wandering around the grocery store trying to decide which fruits and vegetables to try. Local businesses are making clean eating more accessible by curating fresh produce boxes for pick-up and delivery. It’s a trend that was popular a few years ago but is making a comeback during COVID-19. From oranges and apples to okra and peppers, customers can get all of their produce essentials in one box. Here are four local businesses with fresh produce boxes available for purchase.

Bananas, grapes, mangos, pineapple and tomatoes are just a few of the items you’ll get in a pHreshFarmacy Produce box. pHreshFarmacy Produce, formerly known as 2 Sistahs Produce, curates fresh boxes weekly and offers pick-up and delivery for locals. Boxes sell out quickly, so customers can reserve them in advance through Instagram or text. Boxes are $20-$25.

Do you want to support the community with your purchases? Look no further. Grow Baton Rouge sells locally grown fruits and vegetables to food deserts, senior homes and other areas often lacking healthy foods. Locals can purchase different produce boxes including a single fresh produce box for $20, a single produce and eggs box for $30 and a family box including double fresh produce and eggs for $50. Request a fresh box on the Grow Baton Rouge website.

Support your local farmers by shopping Louisiana-grown fruits and vegetables. Clean eating is made simple with Sweet Jones Farms. Customers can pick their items online and have it shipped anywhere in the United States. For $40, shoppers can become a member and get extra perks at the farm, such as first pick of new produce.

Top Box Foods Louisiana believes healthy food should be affordable and accessible. That’s why the nonprofit offers home deliveries and pickups of fresh produce boxes every Friday. Locals can purchase fruit or vegetable boxes for $20. The nonprofit accepts payment in credit, debit and EBT.

