Our local chefs and mixologists pull inspiration from seasonal crops, international cuisines, big city eateries and beyond. Why not turn to our own backyard when coming up with menu names? Here are a few drinks and dishes based on or named after places around town.

Jardin District cocktail

The Radio Bar

A staple of Radio Bar’s seasonal cocktail menu, the Jardin District is aromatic and floral, just like the actual Garden District not far from the bar’s location. It’s made with Hendrick’s gin, creme de violette, St. Germain, lemon and cucumber.

Spanish Town Cuban sandwich

Mansurs on the Boulevard

Aspiring to be as flavorful as its namesake neighborhood, this sandwich is packed and pressed with smoked Spanish paprika and chili roasted pork, ham, pickles, Swiss cheese and roasted garlic dijonnaise.

Hollydale Greens/Jefferson Greens salad

City Pork Deli & Charcuterie/City Pork Brasserie & Bar

Made with bacon lardons, red onions, crumbles of gorgonzola cheese and a red pepper jelly vinaigrette (plus smoked chicken and tomatoes at the Brasserie location), this salad is named for the street on which its respective restaurant resides.

Kenilworth Early Riser

Superior Grill (Highland)

Named for the neighborhood adjacent to Superior’s Highland Road location, this American-style breakfast platter from a local Mexican institution comes with all the classics: pancakes or waffles with eggs, bacon, sausage—the works.

Death Valley cocktail

Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar

Naturally, the football-themed restaurant gives a shout-out to Tiger Stadium. This Svedka vodka cocktail also includes Bayou Silver Rum, triple sec, orange juice, pineapple juice and raspberry cordial.

Garden District cocktail

Galatoire’s Bistro

The sprawling oaks and blossoming flowers of the Garden District have inspired more than one cocktail crafter in Baton Rouge. This drink combines New Orleans’ Oryza Gin, honey, lime, mint and tonic syrup.

Click around our interactive map below to see where you can get these delicious dishes and drinks:

What locally themed menu names have you seen? Tell us at 225batonrouge.com.

This article was originally published in the July 2018 issue of 225 Magazine.