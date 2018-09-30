As much as we love to hate the infamous fall drink, the season is upon us. Whether you like your coffee infused with pumpkin-spice syrup or prefer a frothy pumpkin-flavored latte topped with cinnamon and nutmeg, we found just the places to satisfy your seasonal fix.

HIGHLAND COFFEES (pictured above)

LSU students, you’re in luck. This fall, you don’t have to travel far to get a cup of warm autumn goodness. In addition to pumpkin spice lattes, Highland Coffees also offers gingerbread lattes for the holiday season. We know; our inner child is screaming too. highlandcoffeesbr.com

SOUTHERN GRIND COFÉ

Strawberry-banana smoothies aren’t the only thing Southern Grind Cofé customers are raving about. Try the coffee shop’s pumpkin spice latte paired with a pastry from its bakery. It’s enough to make you wish PSL season lasted forever. Find Southern Grind Cofé on Facebook

JAVA MAMA

Pumpkin spice lattes and a supervised play area for your toddler—what more can a parent ask for? At Java Mama, kids can climb the cafe’s wooden playset or draw in a coloring book while parents have a sweet moment of relaxation with the staple fall drink. javamama.com

BREW HA-HA

When it comes to most pumpkin spice items on a menu, Brew Ha-Ha might take the cake. From frozen pumpkin spice lattes to little pumpkin shaped cake balls, Brew Ha-Ha knows how to celebrate the season. Wait, it gets better. In addition to having hot, iced and frozen drink options, the 14-year-old coffee shop serves pumpkin spice drinks year round. brewhahabr.com

This article was originally published in the October 2018 issue of 225 Magazine.