Many readers have asked about our secret restaurant reviewer. They suspect it’s one of 225‘s editors or longtime food writer Maggie Heyn Richardson.

Nope.

We can confidently say you haven’t seen our restaurant reviewer’s real name on a byline in this magazine. Though, as the text under D.J. Beauticia’s byline each month declares, this is someone who knows the local food scene inside and out.

Our critic has also reviewed more than 100 restaurants in the Capital Region within these pages since May 2012.

Read on for how the restaurant review comes together each month, how we pick the restaurants and more in this story from our 15th anniversary issue, which hit newsstands this month.