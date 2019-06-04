Now this is how you do a wine dinner

Ride in style to The Little Village downtown tonight, June 4, for an evening filled with La Crema wines. Park your car at The Little Village at 14241 Airline Highway and hop on a complimentary limo ride to the restaurant’s downtown location at 6 p.m. Chow down on five delicious courses and wine pairings at the La Crema Wine Dinner. Then, take the limo back to your car after the dinner ends around 10 p.m.

Tickets are $100, and you can find more information on reservations here. The Little Village Downtown is at 453 Lafayette St.

Hey, there’s free beer this Wednesday

Here’s something you’ll never get tired of reading: free beer at The Radio Bar this Wednesday, June 5. Head over for the Free Karbach Beer Tasting, 5-7 p.m. Grab a friend and spend the evening tasting popular Karbach Brewing Co. specialties like the Lemon and Ginger Radler and the Daymaker Brut Rose IPA.

The Radio Bar is at 3079 Government St.

It’s time for a European wine adventure Wednesday

Sure, we all wish we could hop a plane and jet across the Atlantic tomorrow, but that’s not going to happen for most of us. So instead, join Rocca Pizzeria for a culinary tour of Spain and Portugal this Wednesday, June 5. Enjoy five courses of Spanish- and Portuguese-inspired food while sipping on wine pairings from the region. You can read more about the wine dinner’s menu here.

Tickets are $80 and can be purchased here. Rocca is at 3897 Government St.

Family and food trucks, the perfect end to your Thursday

Bring the family to The Crown: A Royal Bistro at The Royal Standard this Thursday, June 6, for a family fun and food truck night 5-8 p.m. Grab a bite from The Big Cheezy food truck, and follow it up with drinks and dessert from The Crown. You can also listen to live music while you shop local makers at a pop-up market, or take the kids to the Kids Corner for lawn games, crafts and face-painting.

The Royal Standard is at 16016 Perkins Road.