Get your friends together for ‘Friends’ trivia this Tuesday

Think you have the unagi to participate in Friends Trivia at Reginelli’s Pizzeria Tuesday, March 10? Well, get your gang of one to six people together as you compete for Reginelli’s gift cards. And as always, the best team name wins a free pitcher of NOLA Blonde. Could you be any more excited? If so, be sure to share plenty of food while you’re at it, too, because we all know Joey doesn’t share food!

Reginelli’s Pizzeria (Goodwood) is at 684 Jefferson Highway.

Pour yourself a glass at a Bin 77 wine pairing Tuesday

Head over to Bin 77 Bistro & SideBar as the restaurant features Single Vineyard wines of the Hartford Court Family Winery on Tuesday, March 10. Besides two flights of white and red wine, there will also be plenty of chef and sommelier boards, starting at 7 p.m., which will include various cheeses, charcuteries and cooked proteins to go with the wines.

To make a reservation, call Bin 77 at 763-2288.

Bin 77 Bistro & SideBar is at 10111 Perkins Rowe, Ste. 160.

Have an out-of-this-world time with your kids at Astronomy on Tap this Wednesday

Curious about whether or not Experiment 626 and Chewbacca could exist, and what their lives might be like? You and your kids can find out as Astronomy on Tap celebrates its second anniversary Wednesday, March 11. LSU grad student Rachel Malacek will talk about the possible adventures of Stitch (from Lilo and Stitch), and fellow grad student Aaron Ryan will discuss the life of Chewbacca.

There will be plenty of games, raffles, glow sticks and spaced-themed drinks for everyone, too.

The Varsity Theatre is at 3353 Highland Road.

Treat yourself to a wine dinner at Rouj Creole on Wednesday

Need to wine down? Join Rouj Creole Wednesday, March 11, as the new restaurant hosts another wine dinner. You can enjoy the chef’s four-course meal, included with a Duckhorn wine pairing, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

To make a reservation, call Rouj at 614-2400.

Rouj Creole is at 7601 Bluebonnet Blvd., Ste 100.

Indulge in Middle Eastern foods with Red Stick Spice Co. Thursday

Join Red Stick Spice Co. as its team teaches you how to demystify pantry staples with Middle Eastern foods Thursday, March 12. You can look forward to tahini cookies, roasted eggplant, pomegranate molasses and more, 6-8 p.m.

This class is available for those 16 and older. Tickets are available here.

Red Stick Spice Company is at 660 Jefferson Highway.