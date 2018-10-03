Jam out while raising money to help cure Type 1 Diabetes Wednesday

What’s better than listening to local music and eating a dinner buffet? Listening to local music and eating a dinner buffet for a cause. You can do exactly that at The Rum House Wednesday, Oct. 3, with JDRF Rock the Cure.

From 6:30-8:30 p.m., you can make your way down to The Rum House at 2112 Perkins Palms Ave. to stuff your face with all the chips and avocado mango dip, meat pies and jerk roasted chicken thighs you can get your hands on.

Tickets range from $15-$35 and can be purchased here. A portion of the proceeds will benefit JDRF Louisiana and their efforts to find the cure from Type 1 Diabetes.

Gov’t Taco celebrates National Taco Day and launches Spooky Taco Tuesdays

We don’t care if these national food holidays were made to get us to spend money, we just can’t pass up $2 tacos at Gov’t Taco in White Star Market. The food stand is celebrating National Taco Day on Thursday, Oct. 4.

All day long, the taco booth in Mid City’s new food hall will be slinging $2 tacos like Clucks & Balances with a smoked chicken thigh and pimento mac and cheese, or the Buffalo Bill with fried buffalo chicken and honey/blue cheese aïoli.

And if you can’t make it for National Taco Day, drop in for Taco Tuesdays all October long, when Gov’t Taco will be unveiling Halloween-themed tacos from the mind of guest chef Rusty Hamlin. Hamlin is the traveling chef for the Zac Brown Band and the runner-up on Season 13 of Food Network Star. One highlight we’re itching to try: “It Puts the Lamb on the Taco,” with lamb, fava bean, (a nice) chianti and cracklin’.

Gov’t Taco is inside White Star Market, 4624 Government St.

Mosey on down to Port Allen for an art walk Friday

It’s officially October and therefore time to get into the fall spirit by heading to Port Allen for the Fall Art & Wine Walk Friday, Oct. 5, at The Village at Huns Grove. Fill your Friday with local artists, wine tasting and live music from 5-8 p.m. at 3857 LA Highway 1 S.

Joining the night will be artists Samantha Morgan, Kat Noel and Christina Zito Hebert, as well as merchants Rotolo’s Pizzeria and CC’s Coffee House.Tickets are $5 and can be purchased here.

Pork out Saturday with Hogtoberfest

After a long week of bringing home the bacon, you deserve a Saturday pork-themed feast, which is precisely what you’ll get with Hogtoberfest Saturday, Oct. 6, noon–6 p.m.

Put on by Blue Oak BBQ, The Overpass Merchant and Iverstine Farms, these restaurants know a thing or two about barbecue, as evident by their menu lineup of hog, brisket, sausage, chicken and beer. Plus, live music will be playing as you chow down.

Early bird tickets are $35 and can be purchased on the Facebook event page. All proceeds from the event at the Overpass Merchant, 2904 Perkins Road, will benefit Hogs for the Cause and Children’s Hospital to help fight pediatric brain cancer.

Enjoy Germany for Oktoberfest

Once Hogtoberfest comes to a close, it’ll be time for Oktoberfest at Mid City Ballroom Saturday, Oct. 6, 6-9 p.m. This family-friendly event will be jam-packed with raffles, a silent auction, live music from Slidell’s The Castaways Band and—of course—unlimited food and beer.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased here—all proceeds benefit the Louisiana Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society—so get your lederhosen ready and head down to Mid City Ballroom at 136 S. Acadian Thruway!