Participate in a free online art class with Painting and Pinot this Wednesday

Join Painting and Pinot as the business presents a live “Shades of Gray” online painting class. This free class is perfect for releasing your inner artist with white black, yellow or any other color of your choice.

You can purchase one of the to-go art kits here.

Embark on an open-air food tour with your friends on Saturday

Head over to the Red Stick Spice Co. with owner and chef Anne Milneck and Lili Courtney to begin an open-air farm, food and cooking tour. During the event, 8:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 30, you’ll head to 3Tails Wine & Cheese, Iverstine Family Farms and more for a day of hot tea, breakfast, shopping and more. Social distancing rules will be followed throughout the event.

Tickets and more information is available here.

Check out the stars with your kids and LASM on Saturday

Learn about outer space with Louisiana Art & Science Museum and its pilot reopening program Saturday, May 30. From 10 a.m.-noon, you and your kids can check out the stars with “Magic Tree House: Space Mission” and “America’s Musical Journey” at the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium.

Masks are required at this event, and disposable masks will be provided for those who arrive without one.

For more information, click here.

The Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum is at 100 S. River Road.

Go to a 2020 reboot party with your quarantine buddies on Saturday at Pastime

Celebrate with Pastime Restaurant & Lounge as the restaurant celebrates the reopening of its dining room with food, music and more on Saturday, May 30. From noon to 10 p.m., join the business as they “crawl out from under the house and back into society.”

Pastime Restaurant & Lounge is at 252 South Blvd.

Participate in a bike riding bingo campaign with CPEX on Saturday

Need to spice up your outdoor workout routine? The Center for Planning Excellence has got you covered with its “Baton Rouge in 20 Minutes” campaign this Saturday, May 30. Download the organization’s bingo card, and check off the destinations you find in 20 minutes of bike riding from your home. Need more convincing? The first 50 to share their bingo cards can get a gift card for completion!