Wow your Christmas party guests with cocktail recipes from Hayride Scandal

For those looking to up their holiday drink game, the team behind Baton Rouge bar Hayride Scandal will be teaching a Christmas cocktail class at Pointe Marie’s demo kitchen.

The socially distant event will feature tips on how to make large batches and pointers on making a great punch, and attendees will even go home with their own serving kit. Don’t forget your mask!

The event will be Tuesday, Dec. 22, at 7:30 p.m. Pointe Marie is at 14200 River Road. Get more information and tickets here.

Relax before holiday festivities with Yoga at the Park

Join local instructor Kristen Guarisco as she leads Yoga at the Park at Beauvoir Park.

The community flow is a great way to get outside and relax before the bustle of Christmas Eve and Day begins. Don’t forget your yoga mat.

Yoga at the Park will be Tuesday, Dec. 22, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Beauvoir Park is at 2834 Greenwood Drive. Find more information about the event here.

Create your own Christmas gift at Create Studios

Join an instructor at Create Studios to make a Cajun Christmas wooden decor piece.

Wooden pieces will be painted in class and affixed to a background to create your own image of Papa Noel and his sled being pulled by 8 alligators.

The class will be Tuesday, Dec. 22, 6-9 p.m. Create Studios is at 546 Bienville St. Find more information about the class here.