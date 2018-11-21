If donations don’t increase, the food bank might have to turn people away this holiday season

The president of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, Mike Manning, says donations are “dangerously low” for the holiday season, according to a WBRZ report. If donations don’t increase, Manning says the food bank may have to start rationing its supply. To donate, visit the food bank’s website.

Sip some Abita brews Wednesday

Abita Springs is Louisiana’s Stars Hollow—gazebo and all—but one thing Abita has that Stars Hollow does not is a brewery. Those Abita Brewing Company beers will make their way to Baton Rouge at Burgersmith Wednesday, Nov. 21, for Abita Pint Night.

From 6-8 p.m., you can head down to the restaurant at 3613 Perkins Road to sip brews and take advantage of the giveaways, including free pint glasses.

Wine Down Wednesday

The holidays are delicious, but we all know they can also be stressful. That’s why White Star Market has been hosting “Wine Down Wednesdays” all month long, with Rachel Webb leading a free yoga class.

To catch the penultimate class in the series, you will want to head over to the food hall at 4624 Government St. Wednesday, Nov. 21, 6-7 p.m. Afterward, you can enjoy $5 draft wine all night long from Mouton bar. Just remember to BYOM (bring your own mat).

Celebrate Thanksgiving Eve with the Chris LeBlanc Band Wednesday

Before you eat yourself into a food coma from all that Thanksgiving turkey, you can rock to the sounds of The Chris LeBlanc Band at Superior Grill on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 6:30-10 p.m. You can also treat yourself to nachos and quesadillas when you arrive at the restaurant at 5435 Government St. to hear some tunes from the Louisiana rocker.

Harry Potter Trivia at Reginelli’s

If you’re still waiting to get your acceptance letter to Hogwarts in the mail, we get it. And we’re not telling you to give up, but in the meantime, you may want to disapparate over to Reginelli’s Pizzeria on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 7-10 p.m., for Harry Potter Trivia.

Drive a team of up to five of your closest friends—Gryffindors, Ravenclaws, Hufflepuffs and Slytherins alike—to the restaurant at 684 Jefferson Highway around 6 p.m. to sign up for the free event. Alcoholic butterbeer and golden snitch shots will be available all night.

The winning team will get a $50 Reginelli’s gift card. Oh, and they won’t get a Howler from Mrs. Weasley.