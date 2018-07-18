Frankie's Morning Dawg. Note: This may not be the same hot dog offered for free at Frankie's event. Photo by Collin Richie

Bring your pup along and receive a free hot dog Wednesday at Frankie’s

In honor of National Hot Dog Day, Frankie’s Dawg House is encouraging you to let the dogs out by giving away a free hot dog all day Wednesday, July 18, to anyone who visits its location on 2318 Cedardale Ave. with their canine.

The gourmet hot dog establishment is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and will also be giving away prizes to lucky pups and their owners. We double-dog dare you to find a better way to celebrate the holiday.

Lions, tigers, bears and trivia Thursday, oh my!

Tin Roof Brewing Company is hosting Tigers and Trivia Thursday, July 19, and for once in Baton Rouge, tigers refers to actual wild tigers—not LSU football. In celebration of National Zoo Keeper Week, there will be animal-themed trivia 7-9 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds from the beer sold at the event at the brewery, 1624 Wyoming St., will go directly to tiger conservation efforts, so this event is definitely something to roar about.

Celebrate Christmas in July Saturday at The Crown

As the scalding (and sometimes three-digit) temperatures have been not-so-subtly reminding us, Christmas is almost half a year away. But who says you can’t enjoy your favorite holiday-themed desserts anyway? Get a taste of Christmas with Cupcake Allie’s Christmas in July cake decorating class Saturday, July 21.

From 3:30-4:30 p.m., you’ll be able to deck the halls at The Crown: A Royal Bistro at 16016 Perkins Road. You’ll learn how to make cake-ball ornaments and snowman cake-pops and try your hand at decorating cupcakes. Kids 6 and older are welcome!

Tickets are $45 and can be purchased purchased here. Boughs of holly not included.

Kick off the Baton Rouge Irish Film Festival with a Pub Night Monday

Phil Brady’s Bar & Grill is helping you prep for the Baton Rouge Irish Film Festival this weekend in true Irish fashion—with a pub night Monday, July 23, 6-9 p.m.

The bar and restaurant, at 4848 Government St., will be hosting Irish Trivia and a showing of the Irish-British-American comedy Rat, about a man who comes home from a local pub, only to discover he has turned into a rat.

While you enjoy the movie, you’ll also be able to drink all the Irish beer your heart desires and get $1 burgers while they’re hot.

Take advantage of Pluckers Wing Bar specials all week long beginning Monday

Pluckers Wing Bar is celebrating its 23rd anniversary, but with week-long food and drink specials planned, the restaurant surely isn’t winging it. You’ll want to be on the lookout for deals at both Baton Rouge locations, 6353 Bluebonnet Blvd. and 4225 Nicholson Drive #101, from Monday, July 23, to Sunday, July 29.

With $1 Bud Lights and 75-cent wings on Monday and $5 fried mozzarella cheese on Tuesday, the lineup is fully packed. Then, prove you’re a true ‘90s kid, like Pluckers, with ‘90s-themed trivia on Wednesday, complete with $4 fried pickles. Specials later in the week include $5 Buffalo Bites, $4 fried macaroni and cheese and $4 Tater Cakes.