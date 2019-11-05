Test out your painting skills at the Paint Your Pet Fundraiser this Tuesday

Immortalize your precious pooch and paint for a cause with the Paint Your Pet Fundraiser-Painting and Pinot event this Tuesday, Nov. 5. At Painting and Pinot, 6:30-8:30 p.m., you can sip wine and work on your masterpiece to help Friends of the Animals BR.

Register here. Painting and Pinot is at 7248 Perkins Road, Ste. F.

Make some great designs at this Wednesday’s cake decorating class

This Wednesday, Nov. 6, is cake day. But hurry—the Flowers & Cake Design class at Party Time Baton Rouge will fill up fast. At the event, 6-8 p.m., you can learn how to make all sorts of icing flowers. The full course is spread over three weeks.

Tickets are $40. Party Time Baton Rouge is at 3350 Bluebonnet Blvd.

This Wednesday, exercise with a twist at White Star Market

The Community Workout + Wine event this Wednesday, Nov. 6, 6-7 p.m., at White Star Market will help you stay motivated. Enjoy a high-energy workout playlist while spinning, followed by Wine Down Wednesday immediately after.

Register here. White Star Market is at 4624 Government St.

Whirl around at the Fall Ball this Thursday

This Thursday, Nov. 7, attend The Market at Circa 1857’s Fall Ball and enjoy a VIP open bar while you dance to live music in vintage style. This is the shop’s first-ever Fall Ball, and attendees are encouraged to bring their A-game as prizes will be given out for best vintage attire.

The event is 6-10 p.m. Tickets are $25. The Market at Circa 1857 is at 1857 Government St.

Dining in the Dark this Thursday is sure to be a hit

Benefiting Lighthouse Louisiana, Dining in the Dark this Thursday, Nov. 7, will have live music, food and spirits and tasting stations 7-10 p.m. at The Cook Hotel and Conference Center at LSU. Blindfolded tastings are optional for attendees to the event, which supports the organization’s work to provide advocacy, services and employment for individuals with disabilities.

Tickets are $100. The Cook Hotel and Conference Center at LSU is at 3848 W. Lakeshore Drive.

Start your preparations on Thursday with the Holiday Tasting Party

Start getting ready for Thanksgiving this Thursday, Nov. 7, with the Holiday Tasting Party at Robért’s Baton Rouge. Try all the Thanksgiving food items Robért’s Fresh Market has to offer 5-7 p.m.

Robért’s Fresh Market is at 7355 Highland Road.