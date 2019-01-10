Sorry Ghost performs at Varsity Theatre Friday

Fresh off the release of a few new singles, local indie rock band Sorry Ghost is slated to take its talents to the Varsity Theatre this Friday, Jan. 11. Performing alongside Sorry Ghost are fellow Louisiana rock acts Burnhouse and Oleskies.

Tickets to Sorry Ghost’s upcoming performance are $8 and can be purchased here. The Varsity is at 3353 Highland Road.

World Hot Sauce Awards at the Louisiana Culinary Institute Saturday

This Saturday, Jan. 12, the Louisiana Culinary Institute will host the fifth annual World Hot Sauce Awards. Here, a panel of judges will crown victors in the following spice-centric categories: Hot Sauce, BBQ Sauce, Salsa, Condiments, Snacks, Cook-Off, Jerky, Jam/Jelly and Marketing. Local food celebrity Jay Ducote will emcee the event.

To see which sauces take home prizes, learn more here about how to get in on the action. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the LCI Foundation, which provides need-based scholarships to students and food to the needy. The Louisiana Culinary Institute is at 10550 Airline Highway.

Soulful Expressions Showcase at Pop Shop Records Saturday

Music, poetry, art and more will take over Mid City record store Pop Shop Records this Saturday, Jan. 12, at its Soulful Expressions Showcase presented in partnership with Bring Justice to My Rhyme. Baton Rouge poet Toi, the Poetic Beauty will host the event, which serves to highlight creatives of all types working in the Capital City.

Tickets to the showcase are $5 and can be purchased here. The event kicks off at 7 p.m. Pop Shop Records is at 2963 Government St.

Maddie & Tae perform at The Texas Club Saturday

Pop country stars Maddie & Tae are headed to Baton Rouge country venue The Texas Club this Saturday, Jan. 12. You might know the duo thanks to its 2014 breakout hit single “Girl in a Country Song”—listen to it here.

Buy your tickets to Maddie & Tae’s upcoming show for $10 here. The Texas Club is at 456 N. Donmoor Ave.

Acoustic Brunch at White Star Market Sunday

Mid City food hall White Star Market is gearing up to host its Acoustic Brunch, an intimate concert event featuring Norbert Redmond, this Sunday, Jan. 13.

Here, you’ll be able to kick back with brunch from any of White Star’s vendors as you take in the music. The brunch is 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The food hall is at 4624 Government St.