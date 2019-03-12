Congratulations to Eliza Restaurant & Bar!

Eliza Restaurant & Bar is celebrating this week for winning a top three spot in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Award for the Best Gumbo in the State of Louisiana. Eliza was the only restaurant in Baton Rouge to be nominated and placed higher than New Orleans classics like Mr. B’s Bistro and Antoine’s Restaurant.

Check out the full list of the best gumbo in Louisiana here. Eliza is at 7970 Jefferson Highway.

Make business connections over a brew

Ready your business cards for a free networking event tonight, March 12, at the Bengal Tap Room. Join Kevin Gallagher from Talk 107.3 and the Downtown Business Association 4:30-6:30 p.m. at their Beers & Business Cards event.

More information on registration can be found here. The tap room is at 421 Third St.

Attention all wine lovers

Refine your wine tasting skills at The Stockade Bed and Breakfast’s wine class series starting tonight, March 12, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Snack on small bites while tasting featured wines over three classes for $120. The additional classes will be held March 19, 6:30-8:30 p.m., and March 26, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

More information on reservations can be found here. The Stockade Bed and Breakfast is at 8860 Highland Road.

Get your beer and science on at the Varsity

Join fellow astronomy enthusiasts at the Varsity Theatre’s free Astronomy on Tap event Wednesday, March 13. Sip on a beer or one of the Varsity’s space-themed drinks while listening to Ashley Hood from the LSU Department of Physics and Astronomy and Don Hood from the LSU Department of Geology and Geophysics.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the first speaker to start at 7 p.m. The Varsity Theatre is at 3353 Highland Road.

Celebrate Louisiana’s Italian heritage on Wednesday

Experience Italian culture and history through seven courses at the Louisiana’s Italian Food Heritage Dinner at White Oak Plantation on Wednesday, March 13. Chefs John Folse and Tyler Guelfo will serve up some delicious Italian-inspired food paired with Piedmont wines.

The hors d’oeuvre reception will start at 6 p.m. with dinner to follow at 7 p.m. Tickets are $99 per guest, and more information on reservations can be found here.

White Oak Plantation is at 17660 George O’Neal Road.

Fill up on food truck favorites

Head over to Alexander’s Highland Market for the Food Truck Round-Up on Thursday, March 14. Try tasty menu items from food trucks like Taco de Paco, Geaux Cuban and Rouge-A-Roux’s while listening to live music from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Alexander’s is at 18111 Highland Market Drive.