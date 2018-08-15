BouillaBabes launches its new menu Friday

It’s out with the old and in with the new for the BouillaBabes Friday, Aug. 17. The duo is launching their new pop-up menu at Hayride Scandal.

Join them at 6 p.m. at the bar, 5110 Corporate Blvd., Suite B, to chow down on new dishes and launch a fresh era of BouillaBabes. Don’t worry, though—they promise to still have the same “babetastic flair” we all know and love. Some things never change.

Get a free mammogram with Sip and Screen Saturday

Despite how important it is, getting that yearly mammogram can sometimes be inconvenient. Women’s Hospital and Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center are helping to change that.

On Saturday, Aug. 18, noon-4 p.m., they will be offering free mammograms for women over 40 and clinical breast exams for women over 18 at mobile medical units stationed at The Radio Bar, 3079 Government St. in Suite B.

Women who receive a mammogram or screening will also receive a free mimosa. Ladies, you won’t want to miss this two-for-one special!

Simple Joe Cafe will provide hors d’oeuvres and sell other options from its food truck. Artist Molly Taylor will also be there creating her entry for the 2018 Bust Breast Cancer Bra Art Fashion Show.

Get your tailgate on with a “Taste of Tiger Tailgating” Saturday

There are five seasons in Baton Rouge: winter, spring, summer, fall and tailgate season. With the latter soon to be in full swing, you’ll want to get a head start with the 16th annual “A Taste of Tiger Tailgating” Saturday, Aug. 18, at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.

LSU fans, alumni and friends are invited to join the fun, 4-8 p.m. There will be food, drinks and music by The Chris LeBlanc Band, the Kendall Shaffer Band and Studio 4 featuring Scotty Drake. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here. Kids 5 and younger get in free.

Brunch for a cause Sunday

What do you get when you cross Baton Rouge Brunches and New Orleans food and music festival Hogs for the Cause? Brunching for the Cause, obviously. Eat at your favorite participating local restaurants Sunday, Aug. 19, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., and a percentage of your bill will go toward fighting pediatric brain cancer.

Participating restaurants are located throughout the Capital City, including Curbside, City Pork Brasserie and Bar, Sammy’s Grill Highland and Chow Yum Phat. Find a complete list of restaurants and further updates here.

Dine and learn about the keto diet at Red Stick Spice Tuesday

You know the saying: Give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime. Red Stick Spice Company will be feeding and teaching its guests as part of its partnership with Ochsner’s Eat Fit BR.

The latest edition of this cooking class series—entitled The Truth About Keto—will be Tuesday, Aug. 21, 6-8 p.m., at the shop, 660 Jefferson Highway. You’ll learn the ins and outs of a keto diet (one which is low in carbs and high in fat) and learn how to avoid pitfalls and cook nutritious, keto-friendly dishes.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased here.