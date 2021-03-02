Dine Roundup: Cooking class, wine tasting and Sunday suppers this week in Baton Rouge

Learn how to make some simple Sunday suppers on Wednesday

Join one of Red Stick Spice Co.’s instructors as they teach a class about quick and easy dinners to whip up on a Sunday night. Give yourself a break and start the week right with the four recipes on the agenda.

The cooking class will be Wednesday, March 3, 6-8 p.m. Check out Red Stick’s Facebook page for more information.

Wine, cheese and a fundraiser on Thursday

Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra is hosting its Virtual Wine Tasting and Concert, and it’s got everything you love. Pick up tasting kits and taste two Argentine wines and an array of cheeses from Martin Wine & Spirits, all while enjoying virtual cello performances from the orchestra’s musicians.