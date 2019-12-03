Take a look around at the Louisiana Culinary Institute’s open house

This Wednesday, Dec. 4, is the December Open House for the Louisiana Culinary Institute. You can snack on hors d’oeuvres and tour the institute, 6-8 p.m., while also chatting with staff.

The Louisiana Culinary Institute is at 10550 Airline Highway.

Party with Painting and Pinot this Wednesday

Head to Painting and Pinot’s Anniversary Party this Wednesday, Dec. 4, 6-8 p.m., to celebrate nine years since the shop’s opening. There will also be opportunities to paint a small canvas during the party for free.

Painting and Pinot is at 7248 Perkins Road, Ste F.

On Thursday, taste-test holiday bourbons at Robért’s

This Thursday, Dec. 5, is the Holiday Bourbon Tasting at Robért’s Baton Rouge event. Try out various bourbons, like the Pappy Van Winkle brand, 6-8 p.m. There will also be a raffle.

Robért’s Fresh Market is at 7355 Highland Road.

Make your own jams and jellies this Thursday

Try out the Canning Class: Jams & Jellies at Red Stick Spice Co. this Thursday, Dec. 5. You’ll learn how to incorporate spices, herbs and other ingredients into your jams and jellies, make your own and get to try some snacks. The class is noon-2 p.m.

Tickets are $65. Red Stick Spice Co. is at 660 Jefferson Highway.

Snack while customizing your holiday cards at FW Gallery

This Thursday, Dec. 5, at FW Gallery, attend the Eco Friendly Holiday Card Making event. You can hand-paint five environmentally friendly cards to add some extra pizazz to your holiday gifts, while snacking on provided food and wine, 6-8 p.m.

Tickets are $35. FW Gallery is at 8501 Highland Road.