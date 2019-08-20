Reserve tonight for a beer-themed Family Dinner at Cocha

Here in the Red Stick, local restaurants are always hosting multi-course dinners paired with wines. But tonight, Aug. 20, there’s finally a gourmet dining experience out there for all the beer lovers. Head over to Cocha for Family Dinner with Iverstine Farms & Butcher Shop and Urban South Brewery. Enjoy a three-course meal paired with brews, 6-10 p.m.

Tickets are $50 per person. More information on tickets can be found here. Cocha is at 445 N. Sixth St.

Embark on a South African journey through food and wine pairings Wednesday at Rocca

Get ready to chow down on four courses plus wine pairings at Rocca Pizzeria‘s South African-themed Wine Dinner tomorrow, Aug. 21. From 7-10 p.m., sip on a top-notch selection of wines while munching on dishes like grilled peach and tomato samosas and curried duck breast with bitter greens and sweet potato.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased here. Rocca is at 3897 Government St.

Support local artists at Soji’s night market tomorrow

This Wednesday, Aug. 21, marks the start of Soji: Modern Asian‘s monthly celebration of local art. Check out local artists and makers like painter Jade Brady, digital artist Leiana Loveday Funck, abstract artist Holly Weaver Fant and more at the Night Market, 6-9 p.m. Try some of Soji’s orange chicken yakisoba while you browse the works, and finish the night off with a treat from Gail’s Fine Ice Cream.

And here’s some good news for all wanting to attend: There’s no admission charge for the market. Soji is at 5050 Government St.

Eat your way through downtown Baton Rouge this Thursday

Experience the Capital City sights and bites on an Enjoy Baton Rouge Food Tour this Thursday, Aug. 23. Taste signature selections from five downtown restaurants, and learn about the city’s landmarks and history as you make your way to and from each restaurant, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. If you want to learn more about what to expect on the tour, check out our preview here.

Tickets are $60 per guest, and more info on tickets can be found here. The tour group will meet at the Shaw Center for the Arts at 100 Lafayette St.