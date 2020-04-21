The Peanut Butter & Jelly Bacon Burger at Our Mom's Restaurant & Bar. Photo by Charlene Guilliams

Find your inner zen with YMCA’s live yoga classes

Work off all the calories and stress associated with the pandemic as YMCA Baton Rouge takes fitness and wellness online.

The organization is hosting a live yoga class every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on its Facebook page, 9-10 a.m.

Embark on a virtual entertainment series with Raising Cane’s

Get your fix of live music every Wednesday and Friday through April 29, courtesy of Raising Cane’s. The restaurant has already hosted artists like Laine Hardy and Trigg Watson, and it is collecting funds for healthcare workers and disaster relief organizations during the streams.

This week, Terry Adams performs on Wednesday and Bankie Banx goes live from Anguilla on Friday.

Each performance will be shown via Facebook Live. Find the schedule and future show announcements here.

Travel light years away with the Pennington Planetarium on Thursday

Whether you need space from people you’re quarantining with or just need to have some sort of-out-of-this-world experience right now, Louisiana Art & Science Museum’s Irene W. Pennington Planetarium has you covered. In the comfort of your own home, check out its YouTube live stream of “We Need Our Space: LIVE,” every Thursday at noon and 7 p.m.

Visit LASM’s virtual museum here.

Drive thru the farmers market for fresh produce and culinary goods

Join the Red Stick Farmers Market for its drive-thru-only format on Thursday and Saturday, and support your local farmers and vendors.

The Thursday market is at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. The Saturday downtown market is along Fifth Street. Enter from North Street and turn left onto Fifth, then exit left onto Main Street.

Check out this local restaurant on ‘Food Paradise’ on Sunday

Catch Louisiana’s own Our Mom’s Restaurant and Bar on the Cooking Channel this Sunday, April 26, at 9 p.m. The restaurant, which has locations in Hammond and Baton Rouge, will be featured on Food Paradise‘s “Craving Comfort” episode, showcasing restaurants that offer a “warm, comforting hug of flavor.”

Viewers can try the dishes for themselves by ordering from the restaurant’s online ordering and curbside pickup.

Our Mom’s Restaurant is at 250 W. Lee Drive in Baton Rouge and 205 E. Thomas St. in Hammond.