Regular patrons of Tio Javi’s on Constitution Avenue may have noticed some changes recently. That’s because Tio Javi’s has been under new ownership since November, when the owner of the nearby Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Chris Bachman, acquired the business and the property from the family of the late T.J. Moran.

According to documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court, Bachman’s Limit Out Properties, LLC acquired the property for $1.4 million from the Moran family’s Bekmet Ltd. on Nov. 1.

Bachman declines to say what he paid for the assets of the business itself.

The transaction was the second in three years between Bachman and the Moran family. In 2015, he acquired Ruth’s Chris from Bekmet Ltd. for $2.5 million.

