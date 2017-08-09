Indie Plate announced this week it is moving away from the grocery delivery concept that helped launch the company in 2013 to focus instead on its rapidly growing dinner-to-door service.

In an email to its customers and followers, co-founders Ben Bartage and Peru Sharma, say, “Removing the grocery business is a bittersweet move for us, especially since it is how we began, but in the end we did not have the manpower to juggle both groceries and meal kits.”

Indie Plate, which originally focused on delivering locally sourced, farm-fresh groceries to customers, expanded its services in January to include dinner-to-door meal kits and subscriptions. The company saw an immediately influx of customers requesting the service and announced earlier this year it planned to take the service statewide.

“It’s much easier to grow and scale the meal subscription business,” Bartage tells Daily Report. “It’s more profitable. It’s easier to manage and easier to run. But we appreciate the business from all the grocery customers over the years.”

